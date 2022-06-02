The fifth line up of acts for tomorrow's (Friday, 3 June) Britain's Got Talent 2022's semi-final have been revealed.

The Britain's Got Talent contestants were chosen by the judges earlier this month with 40 acts making the cut including the five golden buzzer contestants.

Advertisements

They will now perform in the semi-finals to secure an all-important place in the live grand final where a prize of £250,000 and a place on the Royal Variety Performance is up for grabs.

In the semi-finals the public will choose one act to go into the final while the judging panel - David Walliams, Simon Cowell, Amanda Holden and Alesha Dixon - will determine a second.

Meet the acts on the last semi-final below...

Tomorrow's Britain's Got Talent 2022 fifth semi-final line up

Axel Blake

33-year-old property maintenance manager Axel from London performed a stand-up comedy routine at his audition that had the panel in stitches. David declared: "A comedy superstar is born!" while Simon hit the golden buzzer, saying: "I know it's a bit of a cliche but after what everyone has gone through over the past couple of years, boy we needed this show back on air and we needed acts like you."

Britain's Got Talent: SR15: Ep2 on ITV and ITV Hub. Pictured: Axel Blake . ©Syco/Thames

Advertisements

Scooter Boys

Scooter quartet Scooter Boys, aged 6 to 10, had a false start to their audition after one member crashed during a trick. However the boys got straight back on their scooters to complete the daredevil routine. The group got four yeses as Simon quipped: "I'm never letting Eric my son watch this audition though."

Britain’s Got Talent: SR15: Ep1 on ITV and ITV Hub. Pictured: The Scooter Boys. ©Syco/Thames

Aneeshwar Kunchala

7-year-old Aneeshwar from Warrington recited poetry about wildlife conservation and saving the planet after being surprised by David at school about the audition. After the performance, David enthused: "This is the start of something very special, Aneeshwar".

Britain's Got Talent: SR15: Ep2 on ITV and ITV Hub. Pictured: Aneeshwar Kunchala. ©Syco/Thames

Brian & Krysstal

Comedy duo Brian & Krysstal performed a musical medley in which Krysstal played multiple instruments. Simon buzzed the act but with the other judges - and audience - very much on board, the quirky couple got through to the next stage.

Britain's Got Talent: SR15: Ep3 on ITV and ITV Hub. Pictured: Brian & Krysstal. ©Syco/Thames

Nick Edwards

Singer Nick wowed the judges at the auditions after singing an original song about his daughters. The 35-year-old from Doncaster had been surprised in the audience by the pair and their grandmother who invited Nick to perform. "It was absolutely gorgeous," Amanda said of the audition.

Advertisements

Britain’s Got Talent: SR15: Ep1 on ITV and ITV Hub. Pictured: Nick Edwards. ©Syco/Thames

Welsh of the West End

Welsh of the West End - a Welsh singing collective made up of West End performers - performed From Now On from the musical The Greatest Showman. Simon described the performance as "exceptional" while Amanda said it was "pitch perfect".

Britain's Got Talent: SR15: Ep7 on ITV and ITV Hub. Pictured: Welsh of the West End. ©Syco/Thames

IMD Legion

36-piece dance crew IMD Legion from London returned to BGT having previously made the semi-finals in 2015. Coming back for another shot at the title, the group said they had been training "day after day, night after night, literally without sleeping" for their audition.

Britain's Got Talent: SR15: Ep2 on ITV and ITV Hub. Pictured: IMD Legion. ©Syco/Thames

Matricks Illusion

Brother and sister illusionists Alex and Emily performed a magic quick change routine at the auditions. "It was fun, it was quick, it was surprising," Alesha raved. Simon teased: "It started rather corny... but then it got great!"

Britain’s Got Talent: SR15: Ep1 on ITV and ITV Hub. Pictured: Matricks. ©Syco/Thames

Friday's #BritainsGotTalent last semi-final line up REVEALED!

Advertisements

This year's Britain's Got Talent semi finals return nightly on ITV.

The live grand final will air on Sunday night.