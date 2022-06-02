Britain's Got Talent 2022 results: Latest two acts confirmed for the final

Tonight's Britain's Got Talent 2022 results are in with the penultimate acts making it through to the final.

Singer Loren Allred and dance group Five Star Boys are the next two of ten finalists on Britain's Got Talent 2022 this year.

Advertisements

The BGT 2022 semi-finalists were chosen by the judges following the auditions earlier this year and tonight saw the fourth of five semi-finals.

A further set of eight acts performed in the hope of winning one of two spots in next month's final.

Appearing tonight were pantomime dame group Dame Nation, choir The Frontline Singers, magic act The Phantom, Titan the Robot, dance group Five Star Boys, variety act Mary P, comedian Stefano Paolini and singer Loren Allred.

Each night the viewers choose one act to make the final on Sunday. The judging panel - David Walliams, Simon Cowell, Amanda Holden and Alesha Dixon- will decide the next contestant in the final from the next top two performers as voted for by viewers.

In the results this evening, hosts Ant and Dec unveiled the top three acts as chosen by the judges as The Phantom, Loren Allred and Five Star Boys.

Topping the viewer vote and heading straight into the final was Loren leaving The Phantom and Five Star Boys to face the judges' vote.

Advertisements

Each judge then voted for their favourite, starting with David who said: "This is actually very easy for me, this act made me feel something, for me the night belonged to the group, it's Five Star Boys."

Alesha also backed Five Star Boys: "The act I would like to see in Sunday's final are Five Star Boys."

Amanda too backed the dance group, declaring: "I'm voting for Five Star Boys!"

With three votes, Five Star Boys joined Loren in the final with Simon confirming he too would've voted the act through.

The other confirmed finalists currently include singer Tom Ball, comedian Eva Abley, impressionist Ben Nickless, music duo Flintz & Taylor, singer Maxwell Thorpe and ventriloquist Jamie Leahey.

The hopefuls are competing to win a spot on the Royal Variety Performance and a cash prize.

Advertisements

This year's Britain's Got Talent semi-final rounds conclude on Friday at 8PM.

Together with the acts, each semi-final show will also feature a special guest. Tonight saw singing sensation Emeli Sandé collaborate with the winner of Ukraine's Got Talent and Britain's Got Talent: The Champions finalist, performance artist Kseniya Simonovait.