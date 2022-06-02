Here's tonight's Britain's Got Talent 2022 semi-final line up with the acts appearing in this evening's (Thursday, 2 June) show.

Tonight is the fourth semi-final show of the series as another eight semi-finalists perform for the judges and viewers.

Each evening this week, eight of the semi-finalists will take to the stage in a bid to impress viewers at home and panel in order to win a place in the final.

In every show two acts will win their way into the live final on Sunday, with a chance of winning a cash prize of £250,000 and a place on the bill at the 2022 Royal Variety Performance. One act will be picked by viewers while the judges will decide between the next two most popular acts in the public vote.

Up on the line up of tonight's semi-final are...

Tonight's Britain's Got Talent 2022 line up - Thursday, 2 June

Dame Nation - A group of pantomime dames who performed a unique musical medley at their audition.

The Frontline Singers - A choir made up of frontline workers who performed an original song about the pandemic during the auditions.

The Phantom - An invisible magic act who freaked out the judges with their audition.

Titan the Robot - At their audition, Titan the Robot sang and performed a comedy routine

Five Star Boys - Young male dancers who performed an emotional contemporary routine to You Will Be Found at their first performance.

Mary P - Entertainer Bethan Marshall, aka Mary P, surprised in the auditions by performing My Humps by Fergie and Boys by Lizzo in the style of Mary Poppins.

Stefano Paolini - Comedian who performs stand-up routine and impressions

Loren Allred - Singer from Brooklyn who provided the singing voice for Never Enough in The Greatest Showman.

As well as performances from the semi-finalists, each night will also see a special guest as the semi-finalists wait to find out the results.

Appearing on this evening's show are singing sensation Emeli Sandé and winner of Ukraine's Got Talent and Britain's Got Talent: The Champions finalist, performance artist Kseniya Simonovait.

Britain's Got Talent 2022 airs tonight Thursday, 2 June on ITV at 8PM.

The Britain's Got Talent semi-finals continue weeknights on ITV.