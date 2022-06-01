Tonight's Britain's Got Talent 2022 results are in with two more acts making it through to Sunday's final.

Singer Tom Ball and comedian Eva Abley are the next of ten finalists on Britain's Got Talent 2022 this year.

The BGT 2022 semi-finalists were chosen by the judges following auditions earlier this year and tonight saw the third of five semi-finals.

Eight more acts performed in a bid to win one of two spots in the live final.

Performing on Wednesday were dance group Les Sancho, acrobatic company The Freaks, comedian Eva Abley, magician Keiichi Iwasaki, singer Immi Davis, dance group Dane Bates Collective, harmony trio The Dots and singing secondary school teacher Tom Ball.

Each night the viewers choose one contestant for the final while the judging panel - Alesha Dixon, Amanda Holden, David Walliams and Simon Cowell - will determine the second from the next top two contestants in the public vote.

In the results this evening, presenters Ant and Dec announced the top three contestants as chosen by the viewers as Tom Ball, Keiichi Iwasaki and Eva Abley.

With the most votes and heading straight into the final was Tom leaving Keiichi and Eva to face the judges' vote off.

Each judge then voted for their favourite, starting with David who backed Eva.

Alesha said: "It's like picking between your two children... I'm going to save Eva."

Amanda said: "Both these acts are extraordinary but for me there's a clear winner and that's Eva."

With three votes, Eva will head into the final with Tom.

They will join the current finalists which include comedy impressionist Ben Nickless, music duo Flintz & Taylor, singer Maxwell Thorpe and ventriloquist Jamie Leahey.

The finalists will go head to head in the grand finale this weekend.

As always contestants are going head to head to win a place on the bill of the Royal Variety Performance and a cash prize.

This year's Britain's Got Talent semi-final rounds air nightly all this week on ITV.

Together with the acts, each semi-final show will also feature a special guest performance with BGT champions Diversity.