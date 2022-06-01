Here's who's on Britain's Got Talent 2022 tonight with the contestants appearing in this evening's Wednesday, 1 June show.

Tonight is the third semi-final show of the series as a further eight semi-finalists perform for the judges and viewers.

Each night this week eight of the final 40 acts will appear in a bid to impress the public and panel in order to secure a spot in the final.

In every semi-final, two acts will win their way into the live final on Sunday , with the opportunity of winning an incredible £250,000 and a spot on the bill at this year's Royal Variety Performance.

Up on the line up of this evening's semi-final are...

Tonight's Britain's Got Talent 2022 line up - Wednesday, 1 June

Les Sancho - Dance group from Marseille who surprised the judges at their first appearance.

The Freaks - Austrian acrobatic company who showcases an astonishing high impact routine at the auditions.

Eva Abley - Teenage stand up comedian who had the judges in stitches with her audition.

Keiichi Iwasaki - Magician and illusionist who won Ant & Dec's golden buzzer after impressing with various tricks

Immi Davis - 9-year-old singer sang I Put a Spell on You by Screamin’ Jay Hawkins at her audition.

Dane Bates Collective - Dance group that performed a touching contemporary routine at their audition.

The Dots - Cabaret harmony trio who impressed with the judges with a comedy routine at the auditions.

Tom Ball - Singing secondary school teacher who wowed in his audition with Writings On The Wall.

Two of the line up will make the final after viewers vote for their favourites following the performances.

The one act with the most votes will go straight through while the next two most popular will face the judges' vote.

As well as performances from the semi-finalists, every episode will also see a guest as the semi-finalists wait to find out the results.

Joining on this evening's semi-final will be Britain's Got Talent legends Diversity.

Britain's Got Talent 2022 airs tonight Wednesday, 1 June on ITV at 8PM.

The Britain's Got Talent semi finals continue nightly all this week on ITV.