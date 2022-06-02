Britain's Got Talent 2022 finalists: Meet the contestants in the final

Here's a run down of the Britain's Got Talent 2022 finalists so far!

Last weekend saw the last of the BGT 2022 auditions on ITV as the final few contestants were chosen.

The judges then faced the difficult task of cutting down this year’s crop of talented contestants to the lucky 35, who got the chance to perform in the live shows. They joined the five golden buzzer acts who had a guaranteed spot in the semi-finals already.

Over the past week, the semi-finalists have performed live for viewer votes and each night two acts made the final this Sunday.

After three live shows, here are the finalists so far!

Britain's Got Talent 2022 finalists

Jamie Leahey

Schoolboy Jamie performed an ventriloquism act with puppet Chuck, cracking jokes and showcasing a very special song.

Maxwell Thorpe

Singing busker Maxwell had all the judges on their feet as he closed the first semi-final show, performing Now We Are Free.

Ben Nickless

Variety entertainer Ben Nickless presented a series of impressions to the song This Is Me from The Greatest Showman ranging from David Walliams to Alan Carr, Ant & Dec to Homer Simpson.

Flintz & Taylor

Alesha's golden buzzer act rapper Flintz and musician Taylor returned for the semi-finals to collaborate on a brand new inspiring music performance.

Tom Ball

Closing the third semi-final was school teacher Tom Ball who performed Rise Like a Phoenix by Conchita Wurst to a standing ovation from the panel and audience.

Eva Abley

Student Eva performed a varied stand up comedy routine with jokes about driving tests, Boris Johnson and Simon Cowell.

Who are you backing out of the finalists so far then?

The Britain's Got Talent 2022 live shows continue nightly at 8PM all this week.

The ten finalists will then go head to head in the grand finale this SUNDAY night, 5 June.