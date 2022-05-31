The third line up of acts for tomorrow's (Wednesday, 1 June) Britain's Got Talent 2022's semi-final have been confirmed.

The Britain's Got Talent contestants were chosen by the judges earlier this year following the auditions.

After hundreds of auditions for the panel earlier in the series, a total of 40 acts will compete for a place in the final, including the five golden buzzers.

The semi-finalists will now perform live as they go head to head for the chance of winning a cash prize of £250,000 plus spot at the Royal Variety Performance.

In the semi-finals the viewers will decide one contestant to go into the final while the judging panel - David Walliams, Simon Cowell, Amanda Holden and Alesha Dixon - will vote for a second.

See who's on the latest third semi-final below...

Tomorrow's Britain's Got Talent 2022 third semi-final line up

Les Sancho

Dance group Les Sancho, made up of dance teachers from Marseille, France, wowed the judges at their audition with an impressive routine. "It was a fantastic, fantastic audition" Simon told the group.

Britain’s Got Talent: SR15: Ep1 on ITV and ITV Hub. Pictured: Les Sancho. ©Syco/Thames

The Freaks

Aged 10 - 36 from Austria, acrobatic group The Freaks performed an astonishing high-impact routine at their audition that stunned the judges. David declared: "That was utterly terrifying, and thrilling and one of the most extraordinary things we've ever seen on Britain's Got Talent."

Britain's Got Talent: SR15: Ep4 on ITV and ITV Hub. Pictured: The Freaks. ©Syco/Thames

Eva Abley

14-year-old student Eva Abley from the West Midlands, who has cerebral palsy, took to the stage at her audition to perform stand up comedy and had the judges in stitches. "I felt completely entertained from start to finish," said Amanda.

Britain's Got Talent: SR15: Ep6 on ITV and ITV Hub. Pictured: Eva Abley. ©Syco/Thames

Keiichi Iwasaki

49-year-old magician Keiichi Iwasaki from Japan won the golden buzzer from Ant & Dec after a series of tricks and illusions that involved the duo as well as Alesha.

Britain's Got Talent: SR15: Ep5 on ITV and ITV Hub. Pictured: Keiichi Iwasaki. ©Syco/Thames

Immi Davis

Nine-year-old schoolgirl Immi Davis belted out I Put a Spell on You by Screamin’ Jay Hawkins at the auditions to leave all the judges on their feet. Immi was told by Simon: "You were incredible."

Britain's Got Talent: SR15: Ep5 on ITV and ITV Hub. Pictured: Immi Davis. ©Syco/Thames

Dane Bates Collective

At their audition, dance group Dane Bates Collective performed a touching contemporary routine based on the true story of a prisoner of war during World War Two, inspired by the great-grandparents of choreographer of Dane Bates. Alesha praised: "You are guys are really special. The storytelling on every single one of your faces was so emotional, so much depth. You should be super proud."

Britain's Got Talent: SR15: Ep6 on ITV and ITV Hub. Pictured: Dane Bates Collective. ©Syco/Thames

The Dots

Harmony trio The Dots performed a comedy cabaret music routine at their audition which left the judges in stitches. "It was absolutely brilliant," Amanda raved.

Britain's Got Talent: SR15: Ep5 on ITV and ITV Hub. Pictured: The Dots. ©Syco/Thames

Tom Ball

23-year-old secondary school teacher Tom Ball from West Sussex gave a stand out audition performing Writing’s on the Wall. His incredible voice left the judges' stunned, giving him four yeses through to the next round.

Britain's Got Talent: SR15: Ep2 on ITV and ITV Hub. Pictured: Tom Ball. ©Syco/Thames

This year's Britain's Got Talent semi finals continue nightly on ITV.

The live final will be on Sunday with acts already confirmed including singer Maxwell Thorpe and ventriloquist Jamie Leahey.