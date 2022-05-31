Here's tonight's Britain's Got Talent 2022 semi-final line up with the contestants appearing on Tuesday's (31 May) show.

This evening is the second semi-final show of the series as a further eight contestants perform for the judges and viewers.

Over the next five nights, eight of the top 40 acts will perform in the hope of impressing the public and panel in order to win a place in the final.

Each night two contestants will win their way into the live final on Sunday, with the opportunity of winning a huge £250,000 and place at the Royal Variety Performance.

In each semi-final, one contestant will be picked for the final by the viewers while the judges will decide who joins them from the next two most popular acts.

Up on tonight's second episode are...

Tonight's Britain's Got Talent 2022 line up - Tuesday, 31 May

Amber & Nymeria - Dancing dog act

Voices of the Armed Forces Children Choir - Children's choir made up of singers whose parents serve in the military.

Dante Marvin - Schoolboy comedian who performed a comedy song about his brittle bone disease at his audition.

Ryland Petty - Schoolboy magician joined by other members of The Young Magicians Club.

Ben Nickless - Variety entertainer and impressionist

Ranger Chris - Dancing dinosaur variety act.

Andrew Basso - Daredevil escapologist who suspended himself upside down in a water cell and attempted to escape at his first audition.

Flintz & Taylor - Alesha's golden buzzer! Rapper Flintz accompanied by Taylor on piano

It's another varied selection of acts - who will be voted into the final?

As well as performances from the acts, every episode will also see a special guest as the semi-finalists wait to find out the results.

Appearing on this evening's semi-final will be the cast of Back To The Future: The Musical direct from the West End.

Britain's Got Talent 2022 airs tonight Tuesday, 31 May on ITV at 8PM.

