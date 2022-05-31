Love Island 2022 first look: Go inside the new luxury villa

Love Island: SR8 on ITV2 and ITV Hub. Pictured: The Love Island Villa. ©ITV

First look photos inside the new Love Island villa have been revealed!

Yesterday saw the Love Island 2022 cast announced for the new series and now we've been given a sneak peek into where they'll be spending the summer.

Love Island - the nation’s favourite dating show - returns for its eighth series on Monday 6th June on ITV2 and ITV Hub.

Embarking on the ultimate summer of love, a new batch of singletons will head to the stunning island of Majorca as they go in search of their perfect match.

This series welcomes a new addition - a brand-new Villa - the iconic luxury hang-out where all the action unfolds.

The glam home is once again located on the Spanish island of Mallorca and features a massive gym, a HUGE pool, hot tub and stunning views.

There's a LOT of beds both inside and outside. Plus, there's an outdoor kitchen, the Beach Hut for Islanders to vent and - of course - the now iconic fire put where recouplings are sure to provide drama.

Host Laura Whitmore presides over the antics as the Islanders get to know one another, flirt, couple-up and set out to find a genuine connection. But as new arrivals join the search for love, relationships are put to the test.

Meanwhile, voice of Love Island Iain Stirling returns, providing his unique, hilarious commentary, remarking on the sizzling antics gripping the Villa.

Viewers can once again expect blossoming romances, emotional heart-to-hearts and break-ups because the course of true love never did run smooth.

But the Islanders will not only need to win the hearts of each other but also the nation as the voting audience has their say. Which couple will go all the way to the final and be crowned the winners of Love Island 2022?

Alongside the main show, spin-off Love Island: Aftersun will air weekly with Laura Whitmore catching up with Islanders as they leave the Villa, getting the inside scoop from family, friends and celebrity fans, plus sharing exclusive unseen footage.

Love Island airs nightly on ITV2 and ITV Hub from 9PM on Monday, 6 June.