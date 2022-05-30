The second line up of contestants for tomorrow's (Tuesday, 31 May) Britain's Got Talent 2022's semi-final have been confirmed.

The Britain's Got Talent 2022 semi-finalists were chosen by the judges earlier this year.

Advertisements

After hundreds of auditions for the panel earlier in the series, a total of 40 semi-finalists have been confirmed, including the five golden buzzer acts.

The final 40 will now perform in the Britain's Got Talent semi-finals in a bid to secure an all-important place in the live grand final where they stand a chance of winning a cash prize of £250,000 plus a spot at the Royal Variety Performance.

In the semi-finals the viewers will choose one act to go through to the final while the panel - David Walliams, Simon Cowell, Amanda Holden and Alesha Dixon - will decide the second.

See who's on the next semi-final tomorrow night (31 May) below...

Tuesday's Britain's Got Talent 2022 Second semi-final line up

Amber & Nymeria

25-year-old Amber from Holland and canine sidekick Nymeria performed an agile routine of tricks at their audition with Amanda saying it was the best dog act she's ever seen.

Britain's Got Talent: SR15: Ep2 on ITV and ITV Hub. Pictured: Amber & Nymeria. ©Syco/Thames

Advertisements

Voices of the Armed Forces Children Choir

Voices of the Armed Forces Children Choir are a children’s choir made up of singers whose parents serve in the military. After being surprised by Simon who invited them to take part in the show, they took to the stage at their audition to perform an original song titled Welcome Home.

Britain's Got Talent: SR15: Ep4 on ITV and ITV Hub. Pictured: Armed Forces Children Choir. ©Syco/Thames

Dante Marvin

At his audition, 13-year-old schoolboy Dante from Liverpool performed a comedy song about his brittle bone disease. Simon quipped after Dante poked fun at the music mogul in his lyrics: "You are very naughty. It was just a great audition. A great audition is one you're going to remember and I'm going to remember this."

Britain's Got Talent: SR15: Ep2 on ITV and ITV Hub. Pictured: Dante Marvin. ©Syco/Thames

Ryland Petty

9-year-old schoolboy Ryland got Amanda on stage as he performed a number of magic tricks with Rubik's cubes while assisted by other members of The Young Magicians Club. Ryland's impressive audition saw Alesha rave: "You've got fantastic showmanship, your magic was amazing. It was fabulous."

Britain's Got Talent: SR15: Ep7 on ITV and ITV Hub. Pictured: Ryland Petty. ©Syco/Thames

Ben Nickless

40-year-old variety entertainer Ben Nickless from Lancashire won over the panel at his audition with a non-stop series of impressions from Ozzy Osbourne to Holly Willoughby before impersonating Take That while performing Greatest Day. Ben got four yeses with David describing the performance as a "hurricane of comedy".

Britain's Got Talent: SR15: Ep5 on ITV and ITV Hub. Pictured: Ben Nickless. ©Syco/Thames

Advertisements

Ranger Chris

Ranger Chris took to the stage at the auditions with a group of dancing dinosaurs who performed to songs including Gangnam Style and Cha Cha Slide. Simon gave the act a standing ovation and said yes along with Amanda and David but Alesha said no after buzzing the act.

Britain's Got Talent: SR15: Ep4 on ITV and ITV Hub. Pictured: Ranger Chris. ©Syco/Thames

Flintz & Taylor

At their audition, rapper Flintz performed an emotive original song about becoming a role model to his brothers while accompanied by Taylor on piano. The powerful performance impressed the panel and the golden buzzer from Alesha, seeing the duo into the live shows.

Britain's Got Talent: SR15: Ep6 on ITV and ITV Hub. Pictured: Flintz & Taylor. ©Syco/Thames

Andrew Basso

Escapologist Andrew Basso tackled one of Harry Houdini's most dangerous and difficult stunts in his audition as he was handcuffed, suspended upside down in a water cell and attempted to escape. The daring routine won praise from the judges, securing his place in the semi-final.

Britain's Got Talent: SR15: Ep3 on ITV and ITV Hub. Pictured: Andrew Basso. ©Syco/Thames

Advertisements

The Britain's Got Talent semi-final rounds continue nightly this week on ITV.

The live final will be on Sunday where the public will crown the winner.