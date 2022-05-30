Here's tonight's Britain's Got Talent 2022 semi-final line up with the acts performing in this evening's 30 May show.

This evening is the first semi-final show of the series as eight contestants perform for the judges and viewers.

Over the next five nights, eight of the top 40 acts will appear in a bid to impress viewers at home and panel in order to win a spot in the final.

Two acts from each episode will go through the live final on Sunday, with the opportunity of winning a life changing £250,000 and a place at the 2022 Royal Variety Performance.

In each episode, one contestant will be chosen for the final by the viewers and the second selected by the judging panel.

Up on the opening show are...

Tonight's Britain's Got Talent 2022 line up - 30 May

Mel Day - 77-year-old singer who first rocked the stage during his audition with a rendition of Land of 1000 Dances.

London Community Gospel Choir - London-based gospel choir who wowed the judges during their audition with a medley of Love Train by The O’Jays and Anytime You Need a Friend by Mariah Carey.

Jamie Leahey - schoolboy ventriloquism act with puppet Chuck.

Maxwell Thorpe - Singing busker who originally wowed the judges with his rendition of Caruso.

Suzi Wild - Impressionist who impersonated the likes of Her Majesty the Queen, Janet Street-Porter and Kirstie Allsopp during her audition.

Born to Perform - David’s Golden Buzzer! Dance group for people with disabilities from Nottingham who performed to You Can’t Stop the Beat from Hairspray at their audition.

The Witch - Mysterious magic act that freaked out the judges during their audition with a spine-chilling routine.

Junwoo - 23-year-old magician from South Korea who performed inspiring sleight of hand card tricks at his audition.

It's quite a varied selection of acts and we've no idea which two will be voted into the final!

As well as performances from the semi-finalists, every episode will also feature a guest act as the acts wait to find out if they are one step closer to being crowned winner of Britain's Got Talent 2022.

Appearing on this weekend's episode will be the cast of Moulin Rouge! The Musical in the West End.

Britain's Got Talent 2022 airs tonight (30 May) on ITV at 8PM.

This year's Britain's Got Talent semi finals continue nightly this week on ITV. A live final will air on Sunday.