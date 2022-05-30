Love Island 2022 cast: Meet the Islanders on new series here!

The first Love Island 2022 contestants on the cast of Season 8 have been revealed.

A sizzling summer awaits for a brand new selection of singletons looking for love as the nation’s hottest conversation topic, Love Island, returns to ITV2 on Monday, June 3.

Host Laura Whitmore returns for one more long hot summer with Love Island 2022's villa welcoming a new generation of Islanders ready to embark on a summer of dating, romance, and ultimately relationships. Iain Stirling is also back with his inimitable take on all the island action as show narrator.

In the definitive game of love, every few days the islanders will have to couple up, with those not in a couple at risk of being dumped from the island - but with the path to true love littered with surprise bombshell arrivals and unexpected twists and turns, there’s never a dull moment in the islanders’ sunshine paradise.

Ultimately the public will decide their favourite couple, who will walk away from the villa with a life-changing cash prize, as they are crowned Love Island winners 2022.

The first names on the the Love Island 2022 cast have been revealed today - but expect plenty more to drop in over the course of the series.

For now, here's a recap of the current cast of Love Island 2022 contestants...

Love Island 2022 cast

Paige Thorne

Love Island: SR8 on ITV2 and ITV Hub. Pictured: Paige Thorne. ©ITV

Age: 24

From: Swansea

Occupation: Paramedic

Instagram username: @paigethornex

Paige says: "In Swansea there is just no-one I can find, I’ve tried and there’s just nobody there anymore. I need to break out and broaden my horizons and Love Island just brings everyone together for me. I haven't got to go out and I haven’t got to swipe. So, hopefully they can just come to me now!"

Dami Hope

Love Island: SR8 on ITV2 and ITV Hub. Pictured: Dami Hope. ©ITV

Age: 26

From: Dublin

Occupation: Senior Microbiologist

Instagram username: @damihope

Dami says: "This year I was kind of being more open to new things and I think actually that's why I put myself out there to get some new experiences. Love Island is a different experience, I will be talking to different girls, it might not go well with some, might go well with others, so it’s a fun experience."

Indiyah Polack

Love Island: SR8 on ITV2 and ITV Hub. Pictured: Indiyah Polack. ©ITV

Age: 23

From: London

Occupation: Hotel Waitress

Instagram username: @1ndiyah

Indiyah says: "I feel like I’m at a stage in my life now where I’m ready to meet new people and start dating properly. I have been single for some time and I feel like for my generation of people, it’s quite hard to date without being influenced by social media and stuff like that. Love Island particularly is like a closed space and I think it is a great place to get to know someone one-on-one and build a real connection."

Liam Llewellyn

Love Island: SR8 on ITV2 and ITV Hub. Pictured: Liam Llewellyn. ©ITV

Age: 22

From: Newport, South Wales

Occupation: Masters Student (Strength & Conditioning)

Instagram username: @liamllew_

Liam says: "I think 22 is a really nice age to meet someone, you’ve got your years ahead of you so you have time to experience stuff and grow together. I think Love Island is a great opportunity to meet someone, you’re in with a load of different types, so you can get to grips with what you really like about people."

Tasha Ghouri

Love Island: SR8 on ITV2 and ITV Hub. Pictured: Tasha Ghouri. ©ITV

Age: 23

From: Thirsk

Occupation: Model & Dancer

Instagram username: @tashaghouri

Tasha says: "My dating life has been a shambles. This is an opportunity for me to find ‘the one’ and have a great summer at the same time. I’m definitely ready for a relationship. I’m 23 now so I’m ready to get to know someone, go on holidays and travel with them."

Davide Sanclimenti

Love Island: SR8 on ITV2 and ITV Hub. Pictured: Davide Sanclimenti. ©ITV

Age: 27

From: Rome, Italy (lives in Manchester)

Occupation: Business Owner

Instagram username: @davidesancli

Davide says: "I think Love Island is going to be so much fun. I’m going to be the Italian stallion in the Villa! With my Italian charm, I can also be a very romantic guy. I’m good looking and I’ve realised since I first arrived in Manchester, a lot of English girls actually love me. They love to be around me and I love to be around them. It’s going to be fun, I’m looking forward to it. I want to find my soulmate, find my person so I can actually build something in the future, grow with them, be a family."

Gemma Owen

Love Island: SR8 on ITV2 and ITV Hub. Pictured: Gemma Owen. ©ITV

Age: 19

From: Chester

Occupation: International Dressage Rider and Business Owner

Instagram username: @gemowen_1

Gemma says: "I am open to finding love, I’m wanting to have a really fun summer. I was seeing someone and then that didn’t work out so I thought, 'Why not?'"

Ikenna Ekwonna

Love Island: SR8 on ITV2 and ITV Hub. Pictured: Ikenna Ekwonna. ©ITV

Age: 23

From: Nottingham

Occupation: Pharmaceutical Sales

Instagram username: @ikenna._

Ikenna says: "I’ve only been in one past relationship but now I think I’m at the age where I could find someone. Hopefully, I’m going to bring spontaneity and excitement. I’m not really shy to speak to people and I don’t really care too much about what people think."

Andrew Le Page

Love Island: SR8 on ITV2 and ITV Hub. Pictured: Andrew Le Page. ©ITV

Age: 27

From: Guernsey

Occupation: Real Estate Agent

Instagram username: @andrewlepage

Andrew says of signing up: "Because I’m actually single for once, so I thought why not? This is the best time to give it a go.... When I’m with someone I'm very loyal, I’m a good boyfriend as when I’m with someone I’m all for them."

Amber Beckford

Love Island: SR8 on ITV2 and ITV Hub. Pictured: Amber Beckford. ©ITV

Age: 24

From: London

Occupation: Nanny

Instagram username: @amberbeckford

Amber says of joining up: "I think it just feels like the right time. This year it definitely feels like it’s two feet in. I feel like now I’m most definitely ready, and wanting to look for a boyfriend."

Luca Bish

Love Island: SR8 on ITV2 and ITV Hub. Pictured: Luca Bish. ©ITV

Age: 23

From: Brighton

Occupation: Fishmonger

Instagram username: @lucabish

On why he signed up, Luca says: "When you actually look back at Love Island, you can see how many couples it’s genuinely made. I don’t know how many kids Love Island has made but there are a few aren’t there?"

Love Island 2022 will air on ITV2 and promises to be a hotbed of high drama, heartbreak, make ups and break ups, Love Island is back...Summer never looked so good.

Love Island Series 8 begins on Monday, 6 June at 9PM on ITV and continues each weeknight.