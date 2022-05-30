Britain's Got Talent 2022 guest performers revealed for live shows

Britain's Got Talent has revealed a line up of guest stars performing in the 2022 live shows.

The Britain's Got Talent semi-finals air all this week at 8PM on ITV.

Alongside the performances from the contestants there will be a number of special guest stars taking to the stage before the results each evening.

On Monday (30 May), the cast of Moulin Rouge! The Musical in the West End will perform, singing a medley of songs from the show.

On Tuesday (31 May), Back To The Future: The Musical will perform with Roger Bart as Doc Brown and Olly Dobson as Marty McFly.

On Wednesday (1 June), former BGT champions Diversity will return for a special performance.

On Thursday (2 June), Emeli Sandé will join forces with winner of Ukraine's Got Talent and Britain's Got Talent: The Champions finalist, performance artist Kseniya Simonova

On Friday (3 June), there will be a collaboration between BGT winners Jon Courtenay and Colin Thackery together with BGT favourites, The D-Day Darlings and D-Day Juniors, alongside The Chelsea Pensioners Choir and Military Drummers.

And on Sunday's final (5 June), the cast of the Sister Act musical will perform with Jennifer Saunders as Mother Superior alongside Beverley Knight as Deloris Van Cartier, Keala Settle as Sister Mary Patrick and Lesley Joseph as Sister Mary Lazarus.

The Britain's Got Talent semi-finals will see the top 40 acts whittled down to just 10 for the final.

The live semi-finals will welcome back the acts who impressed the judges as well as the golden buzzer performers, singer Loren Allred; comedian Axel Blake; dancers Born to Perform; magician Keiichi Iwasaki and singer/songwriter and musician Flintz & T4ylor.

Eight contestants will perform in each live semi-final with two making the final: The first finalist is chosen via public vote and the second finalist will be chosen by the judges.

Britain's Got Talent airs at 8PM on ITV and ITV Hub from Monday to Friday this week.

The live final will take place on Sunday, 5 June.