Doctor surprises Britain's Got Talent judges with incredible Beyoncé cover

A doctor stunned the Britain's Got Talent judges with a surprise audition this weekend.

The latest series of BGT aired its final round of try outs this week.

Advertisements

Ant and Dec are back overseeing proceedings from the sidelines while behind the judges' desk for the tenth year are Alesha Dixon, Simon Cowell, Amanda Holden and David Walliams.

Tonight saw 30-year-old oncologist Bambang Atmaja take to the stage having been invited to audition by Amanda after being put forward by his colleagues.

Ahead of his audition, Bambang said: "The big dream for ms is to do both, to be able to work as a doctor and sing... performing at the London Palladium is incredible. How many people can say that?"

He went on to perform a powerful cover of Listen by Beyoncé that had the audience and judges on their feet.

Simon said: "It was an audition we're all going to remember. We love you, we love your story, amazing."

Alesha added: "You are just the nicest guy and I couldn't be happier for you. I have to say, technically there were some beautiful runs in there."

Advertisements

David commented: "It's like meeting a superhero, the mild mannered doctor by day, by night he's a singing superstar! It's incredible to have both talents.

"You're wonderful and there's something about you that's just so loveable and how happy you are to be on the stage."

Amanda concluded: "It was so entertaining. You are such a lovely man and you are a hero."

With four yeses, Bambang sailed through to the next round.

You can watch the audition in the video above.

Elsewhere this week we met the next generation of shadow dancers as Attraction Juniors took to the stage.

Other auditions included school boy Cormac Thompson and, err, The Teletubbies.

As ever acts need three or more yeses from the judges to win a spot in the next round where they could make the semi-finals.

The new season of BGT continues on Monday with the start of the live shows.

Advertisements

As ever performers are hoping to win a £250k cash prize and the opportunity to appear at the Royal Variety Performance.

Who will follow after last series' victor Jon Courtenay and win the public vote to be crowned 2022 Britain's Got Talent champion?