The first line up of acts for Monday's (30 May) Britain's Got Talent 2022's semi-final tonight have been revealed.
The Britain's Got Talent auditions concluded after seven weeks on Saturday night.
After thousands applied and hundreds auditioned for the judges, a total of 40 acts have made the semi-finals, including the five golden buzzer acts.
The acts will now perform in the Britain's Got Talent semi- finals to win an all-important place in the live grand final where they could win a life changing £250,000 together with a spot on the bill of this year's Royal Variety Performance.
In the semi-finals the viewers will select one contestant to go into the final while the judging panel - Simon Cowell, Amanda Holden, David Walliams and Alesha Dixon - will vote for a second.
The Britain's Got Talent live semi-finals kick start on Monday 30th May, 8pm and continue every night on ITV.
Monday's Britain's Got Talent 2022 First semi-final line up
Mel Day
77-year-old singer Mel Day performed Wilson Pickett classic Land Of A Thousand Dances at his audition with Simon telling him: "Maybe this is your time now."
London Community Gospel Choir
London-based gospel choir London Community Gospel Choir performed a medley of Love Train by The O’Jays and Anytime You Need a Friend by Mariah Carey at their audition. The feel good performance had everyone on their feet with Alesha enthusing: "It was just so powerful, beautiful and uplifting; you are all incredible".
Jamie Leahey
At his audition 13-year-old schoolboy Jamie performed a comedy ventriloquism act with puppet Chuck. "You have an incredible talent not just for ventriloquism but for entertaining people, I thought it was absolutely wonderful", commented David
Maxwell Thorpe
32-year-old busker Maxwell from Sheffield who stunned the judges with his operatic voice at his audition, singing Caruso. Simon told him: "That was extraordinary. You're so shy and quiet and then that happened. Your passion and your voice and just you made it incredible. It was brilliant, amazing."
Suzi Wild
34-year-old impressionist Suzi Wild from London performed comedy impressions of the Queen, Janet Street Porter, Lorraine, Gemma Collins, Kirstie Allsop and more at her original audition.
Born to Perform
Born To Perform are a dance group for people with disabilities from Northampton. At their audition they performed a routine to You Can’t Stop the Beat from Hairspray which won them the golden buzzer from David Walliams, seeing the group straight into the semi-finals.
The Witch
The Witch shocked the panel with a spine-chilling audition featuring a bag of apples that ended with the judges' desk covered in maggots and cockroaches. Amanda reacted: "I was scared to death but I'd quite like to see what else is going to happen in the future."
Junwoo
23-year-old magician Junwoo from South Korea performed incredible sleight of hand card tricks to music at his audition that left the panel in awe. "You found a whole new way of presenting magic," David said.
The Britain's Got Talent 2022 semi-finals air nightly on ITV at 8PM from 30 May.
A live grand final will take place on Sunday.