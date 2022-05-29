The first line up of acts for Monday's (30 May) Britain's Got Talent 2022's semi-final tonight have been revealed.

The Britain's Got Talent auditions concluded after seven weeks on Saturday night.

Advertisements

After thousands applied and hundreds auditioned for the judges, a total of 40 acts have made the semi-finals, including the five golden buzzer acts.

The acts will now perform in the Britain's Got Talent semi- finals to win an all-important place in the live grand final where they could win a life changing £250,000 together with a spot on the bill of this year's Royal Variety Performance.

In the semi-finals the viewers will select one contestant to go into the final while the judging panel - Simon Cowell, Amanda Holden, David Walliams and Alesha Dixon - will vote for a second.

The Britain's Got Talent live semi-finals kick start on Monday 30th May, 8pm and continue every night on ITV.

Monday's Britain's Got Talent 2022 First semi-final line up

Mel Day

77-year-old singer Mel Day performed Wilson Pickett classic Land Of A Thousand Dances at his audition with Simon telling him: "Maybe this is your time now."

Britain's Got Talent: SR15: Ep3 on ITV and ITV Hub. Pictured: Mel Day. ©Syco/Thames

Advertisements

London Community Gospel Choir

London-based gospel choir London Community Gospel Choir performed a medley of Love Train by The O’Jays and Anytime You Need a Friend by Mariah Carey at their audition. The feel good performance had everyone on their feet with Alesha enthusing: "It was just so powerful, beautiful and uplifting; you are all incredible".

Britain's Got Talent: SR15: Ep3 on ITV and ITV Hub. Pictured: London Community Gospel Choir. ©Syco/Thames

Jamie Leahey

At his audition 13-year-old schoolboy Jamie performed a comedy ventriloquism act with puppet Chuck. "You have an incredible talent not just for ventriloquism but for entertaining people, I thought it was absolutely wonderful", commented David

Britain’s Got Talent: SR15: Ep1 on ITV and ITV Hub. Pictured: Jamie Leahey. ©Syco/Thames

Maxwell Thorpe

32-year-old busker Maxwell from Sheffield who stunned the judges with his operatic voice at his audition, singing Caruso. Simon told him: "That was extraordinary. You're so shy and quiet and then that happened. Your passion and your voice and just you made it incredible. It was brilliant, amazing."

Britain's Got Talent: SR15: Ep7 on ITV and ITV Hub. Pictured: Maxwell Thorpe. ©Syco/Thames

Suzi Wild

34-year-old impressionist Suzi Wild from London performed comedy impressions of the Queen, Janet Street Porter, Lorraine, Gemma Collins, Kirstie Allsop and more at her original audition.

Britain's Got Talent: SR15: Ep3 on ITV and ITV Hub. Pictured: Suzi Wild. ©Syco/Thames

Advertisements

Born to Perform

Born To Perform are a dance group for people with disabilities from Northampton. At their audition they performed a routine to You Can’t Stop the Beat from Hairspray which won them the golden buzzer from David Walliams, seeing the group straight into the semi-finals.

Britain's Got Talent: SR15: Ep3 on ITV and ITV Hub. Pictured: Born to Perform. ©Syco/Thames

The Witch

The Witch shocked the panel with a spine-chilling audition featuring a bag of apples that ended with the judges' desk covered in maggots and cockroaches. Amanda reacted: "I was scared to death but I'd quite like to see what else is going to happen in the future."

Britain's Got Talent: SR15: Ep4 on ITV and ITV Hub. Pictured: The Witch. ©Syco/Thames

Junwoo

23-year-old magician Junwoo from South Korea performed incredible sleight of hand card tricks to music at his audition that left the panel in awe. "You found a whole new way of presenting magic," David said.

Britain's Got Talent: SR15: Ep6 on ITV and ITV Hub. Pictured: Junwoo. ©Syco/Thames

Advertisements

The Britain's Got Talent 2022 semi-finals air nightly on ITV at 8PM from 30 May.

A live grand final will take place on Sunday.