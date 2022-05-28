Britain's Got Talent: SR15 on ITV and ITV Hub. Pictured: Ant, David Walliams, Alesha Dixon, Simon Cowell, Amanda Holden and Dec. ©Syco/Thames

Here's a run down of the contestants who are in the Britain's Got Talent 2022 live shows so far.

Following weeks of auditions, the live shows of Britain’s Got Talent take place from Monday as we edge ever closer to crowning the winner of BGT series 15.

The semi-finals will welcome back the acts who impressed the judges as well as the golden buzzer performers who won a guaranteed spot in the live stages from their auditions.

Ant and Dec will host the semi-finals while Simon Cowell, Amanda Holden, Alesha Dixon and David Walliams return to the judges’ desk. Eight contestants will perform in each live semi-final. The first finalist is chosen via public vote and the second finalist will be chosen by the judges.

The series will culminate in a live final where one act will triumph as Britain’s Got Talent 2022 Champion and win the life-changing £250,000 prize plus that coveted role on The Royal Variety Performance.

Meet the first five confirmed acts on the line up of the live shows below!

Loren Allred - GOLDEN BUZZER

Singer Loren Allred from Brooklyn, USA got the first golden buzzer this year after singing Never Enough from The Greatest Showman

Britain’s Got Talent: SR15: Ep1 on ITV and ITV Hub. Pictured: Loren Allred. ©Syco/Thames

Axel Blake - GOLDEN BUZZER

Comedian Axel Blake impressed with his stand up routine at his audition.

Britain's Got Talent: SR15: Ep2 on ITV and ITV Hub. Pictured: Axel Blake. ©Syco/Thames

Born To Perform - GOLDEN BUZZER

Born To Perform are a dance group for people with disabilities from Northampton.

Britain's Got Talent: SR15: Ep3 on ITV and ITV Hub. Pictured: Born to Perform. ©Syco/Thames

Keiichi Iwasaki - GOLDEN BUZZER

Magician Keiichi Iwasaki impressed at his audition with a number of illusions and tricks.

Britain's Got Talent: SR15: Ep5 on ITV and ITV Hub. Pictured: Keiichi Iwasaki. ©Syco/Thames

Flintz and T4ylor- GOLDEN BUZZER

22-year-old rapper Flintz from Croydon and 17-year-old pianist Taylor from Birmingham performed a powerful original song at their audition.

Britain's Got Talent: SR15: Ep6 on ITV and ITV Hub. Pictured: Flintz & Taylor. ©Syco/Thames

The BGT judges will pick a further 35 acts for the live shows from those that got at least three yeses at their auditions.

Britain's Got Talent's live shows air nightly on ITV at 8PM from Monday, 30 May to Friday, 3 June.