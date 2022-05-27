Schoolboy stuns Britain's Got Talent judges with Snow Patrol cover in final auditions

A schoolboy stuns the Britain's Got Talent judges with a heavenly audition this weekend.

The latest series of BGT airs Saturday nights on ITV and ITV Hub with the final round of auditions this weekend.

Advertisements

Ant and Dec return overseeing proceedings as hosts with this year's judging line up starring David Walliams, Simon Cowell, Amanda Holden and Alesha Dixon.

One of the acts looking to impress the panel this weekend is 12-year-old Cormac Thompson who showcases his 'pure and angelic' vocals, singing Snow Patrol's Run.

You can watch a first look at the audition below...

Watch Britain's Got Talent continues at 8PM on Saturday night for the full audition.

Also on this weekend we meet Attraction Juniors who hope to show the judges that they've got what it takes to compete on BGT with a heartfelt performance that tackles bullying.

Advertisements

On the show acts must get three or more yeses from the panel in order to the next stage where they could make the live semi-finals.

This weekend is the final round of auditions.

At the end of the episode the panel will pick 35 acts that impressed from the auditions.

They will go on to perform in next week's live shows alongside this year's golden buzzer acts, singer Loren Allred; comedian Axel Blake; dancers Born to Perform; magician Keiichi Iwasaki and singer/songwriter and musician Flintz & T4ylor.

Each night in the semi-finals eight acts will perform live for viewer votes.

The first finalist is chosen via public vote and the second finalist will be chosen by the judges.

Advertisements

The series will culminate in a live final where one act will triumph as Britain’s Got Talent 2022 Champion and win the life-changing £250,000 prize plus that coveted role on The Royal Variety Performance.

Who will follow last series' winner Jon Courtenay and win over viewers to be crowned 2022 BGT champion?