Britain's Got Talent first look as Attraction Juniors audition for new series

Attraction Juniors take to the stage of Britain's Got Talent this weekend with a special audition.

Back in 2013, Hungarian shadow theatre group Attraction won the seventh series of Britain's Got Talent.

This year the next generation of the group look to replicate that success as Attraction Juniors audition.

Following in his father's shadow, Martin and Attraction Juniors hope to show the judges that they've got what it takes to compete on BGT with a heartfelt performance that tackles bullying.

You can watch a first look at their audition below...

Tune in to BGT this weekend to watch the full audition and see what comments the judges have to make!

Britain's Got Talent's latest series continues Saturday at 8PM on ITV.

Ant and Dec return to present the 2022 series. As always they'll be ready to cheer and console performers brave enough to face the audience and judging panel.

Behind the judges' desk in 2022 are Alesha Dixon, Simon Cowell, Amanda Holden and David Walliams.

Also auditioning this weekend is schoolboy Cormac who stuns with a performance of Snow Patrol's Run.

Saturday is the final round of auditions for the 2022 series with those in the live shows revealed at the end of the episode.

The judges will pick 35 acts to join the five golden buzzer contestants - singer Loren Allred; comedian Axel Blake; dancers Born to Perform; magician Keiichi Iwasaki and singer/songwriter and musician Flintz & T4ylor.

Who will follow after last series' victor Jon Courtenay and win over viewers to be crowned 2022 Britain's Got Talent champion?

