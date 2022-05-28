A mime, a group of young shadow dancers and a singing doctor were among the acts in this weekend's final round of Britain's Got Talent 2022 auditions.

The latest series of BGT aired its last round of try outs this weekend.

Ant & Dec return overseeing proceedings in the wings with Alesha Dixon, David Walliams, Amanda Holden and Simon Cowell on the panel.

On the show hopefuls need three or more yeses to win a place in the next stage where they could make the live shows.

Saturday night saw the last set of contestants perform before those in the semi-finals were revealed.

Recap all of the auditions from this week below...

Mischa Palor

9-year-old dancer Mischa Palor from Birmingham performed a routine to Amanda Holden’s cover of Somewhere over the Rainbow and Rain on Me by Lady Gaga and Ariana Grande. Getting four yeses from the judges, Mischa was told by Alesha: "You're born to be on stage!"

Cormac Thompson

13-year-old choral singer Cormac Thompson performed a rendition of Run by Snow Patrol. "It was a brilliant choice of song and you made it your version", praised Simon as Cormac won four yeses.

Movies to Musicals

Musical theatre group Movies to Musicals from Glasgow presented an energetic performance of Friend Like Me from Aladdin. "I felt like I was watching an entire show" enthused Amanda as the group sailed through to the next round.

Britain's Got Talent: SR15: Ep8 on ITV and ITV Hub. Pictured: Movies to Musicals. ©Syco/Thames

Attraction Juniors

Children’s shadow theatre group Attraction Juniors - led by the son of the founder of former BGT champions Attraction - were next on stage, performing a powerful routine to Tomorrow by Marisha Wallace. The audition had all the judges on their feet with Alesha praising: "We fell in love with what came before you and I'm excited for what's net." With four yeses, the group are through to the next round.

Maria Evans

80-year-old keyboard player Maria Evans performed a medley of old classics which got her through to the next stage.

Britain's Got Talent: SR15: Ep8 on ITV and ITV Hub. Pictured: Maria Evans. ©Syco/Thames

Andrea Masotti

24-year-old eyebrow dancer Andrea from Italy wiggled his eyebrows to music but the act failed to impress with three buzzers from the judges - although Simon claimed he loved it.

Britain's Got Talent: SR15: Ep8 on ITV and ITV Hub. Pictured: Andrea Masotti. ©Syco/Thames

Pi the Mime

30-year-old mime artist Pi performed comedy act involving David that he enjoyed very much.

Britain's Got Talent: SR15: Ep8 on ITV and ITV Hub. Pictured: Pi the Mime. ©Syco/Thames

Teletubbies

The Teletubbies made an appearance next, dancing to an assortment of pop classics. The audition got four yeses with Amanda joking: "For me this is like meeting Beyonce."

Alfie Bridgens

16-year-old ukelele player Alfie Bridgens from Furness, Cumbria performed an original song for the judges that got him four yeses through to the next round.

Britain's Got Talent: SR15: Ep8 on ITV and ITV Hub. Pictured: Alfie Bridgens. ©Syco/Thames

Barnsley Youth Choir

The Barnsley Youth Choir, aged 12 to 28 from Barnsley, South Yorkshire, performed a rendition of Fix You by Coldplay. Getting four yeses from the judges, Alesha said of the "magical" performance: "You absolutely smashed it."

Britain's Got Talent: SR15: Ep8 on ITV and ITV Hub. Pictured: Barnsley Youth Choir. ©Syco/Thames

Team Unite

Martial arts group Team Unite from Sheffield performed high-impact tricks and moves to music. Simon praised: "This was brilliant, it was a perfect, perfect audition" with the group sailing through to the next round.

Bambang Atmaja

The last audition of the series came from oncologist Bambang Atmaja who belted out Listen by Beyoncé in a performance which left the audience and judges on their feet. Simon said: "It was an audition we're all going to remember. We love you, we love your story, amazing."

Britain's Got Talent airs on Saturday nights on ITV

You can watch episodes and catch up with the series online via the ITV Hub.