Britain's Got Talent 2022 spoilers! Meet tonight's contestants in final auditions

Here's a first look at tonight's contestants in the final round of Britain's Got Talent 2022 auditions.
Britain's Got Talent's latest series continues on Saturday night on ITV with its last round of try outs.
Ant and Dec return overseeing proceedings as hosts while this year's panel is made up of Amanda Holden, Simon Cowell, Alesha Dixon and David Walliams.
In the competition performers are after three or more yeses to get a spot in the next round where they could make the live semi-final shows next week.
Meet the last batch of acts hoping to impress below...
Alfie Bridgens
16-year-old ukelele player Alfie Bridgens performs an original song for the judges.
Andrea Masotti
24-year-old eyebrow dancer Andrea from Italy wiggles his eyebrows to music.
Attraction Juniors
Attraction Juniors are a children’s shadow theatre group who perform an emotive routine to Tomorrow by Marisha Wallace.
Bambang Atmaja
30-year-old Indonesian oncologist Bambang Atmaja sings Listen by Beyoncé.
Barnsley Youth Choir
Barnsley Youth Choir from South Yorkshire sings an rendition of Fix You by Coldplay.
Cormac Thompson
13-year-old choral singer Cormac Thompson performs a rendition of Run by Snow Patrol.
Maria Evans
80-year-old keyboard player Maria Evans performs a medley of old classics.
Mischa Palor
9-year-old Mischa Palor from Birmingham performs a dance routine to Amanda Holden’s cover of Somewhere over the Rainbow and Rain on Me by Lady Gaga and Ariana Grande.
Movies to Musicals
Musical theatre group Movies to Musicals from Glasgow presents an energetic performance of Friend Like Me from Aladdin.
Pi the Mime
Pi The Mime performs a comedy act involving David Walliams.
Team Unite
Martial arts group Team Unite from Sheffield perform high-impact tricks and moves to music.
Teletubbies
The Teletubbies dance to an assortment of pop classics.
Britain's Got Talent airs on Saturday night at 8PM on ITV
You can watch episodes and catch up with the series online via the ITV Hub.