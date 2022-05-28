tellymix
Britain's Got Talent 2022 spoilers! Meet tonight's contestants in final auditions

Who's on Britain's Got Talent tonight? Acts from episode 8 (28 May)

Posted by Kayleigh Jade
bgt episode 8 preview
Here's a first look at tonight's contestants in the final round of Britain's Got Talent 2022 auditions.

Britain's Got Talent's latest series continues on Saturday night on ITV with its last round of try outs.

Ant and Dec return overseeing proceedings as hosts while this year's panel is made up of Amanda Holden, Simon Cowell, Alesha Dixon and David Walliams.

In the competition performers are after three or more yeses to get a spot in the next round where they could make the live semi-final shows next week.

Meet the last batch of acts hoping to impress below...

Alfie Bridgens

16-year-old ukelele player Alfie Bridgens performs an original song for the judges.

Britain's Got Talent: SR15: Ep8 on ITV and ITV Hub. Pictured: Alfie Bridgens. ©Syco/Thames
Andrea Masotti

24-year-old eyebrow dancer Andrea from Italy wiggles his eyebrows to music.

Britain's Got Talent: SR15: Ep8 on ITV and ITV Hub. Pictured: Andrea Masotti. ©Syco/Thames
Attraction Juniors

Attraction Juniors are a children’s shadow theatre group who perform an emotive routine to Tomorrow by Marisha Wallace.

Britain's Got Talent: SR15: Ep8 on ITV and ITV Hub. Pictured: Attraction Juniors. ©Syco/Thames
Bambang Atmaja

30-year-old Indonesian oncologist Bambang Atmaja sings Listen by Beyoncé.

Britain's Got Talent: SR15: Ep8 on ITV and ITV Hub. Pictured: Bambang. ©Syco/Thames
Barnsley Youth Choir

Barnsley Youth Choir from South Yorkshire sings an rendition of Fix You by Coldplay.

Britain's Got Talent: SR15: Ep8 on ITV and ITV Hub. Pictured: Barnsley Youth Choir. ©Syco/Thames
Cormac Thompson

13-year-old choral singer Cormac Thompson performs a rendition of Run by Snow Patrol.

Britain's Got Talent: SR15: Ep8 on ITV and ITV Hub. Pictured: Cormac Thompson. ©Syco/Thames
Maria Evans

80-year-old keyboard player Maria Evans performs a medley of old classics.

Britain's Got Talent: SR15: Ep8 on ITV and ITV Hub. Pictured: Maria Evans. ©Syco/Thames
Mischa Palor

9-year-old Mischa Palor from Birmingham performs a dance routine to Amanda Holden’s cover of Somewhere over the Rainbow and Rain on Me by Lady Gaga and Ariana Grande.

Britain's Got Talent: SR15: Ep8 on ITV and ITV Hub. Pictured: Mischa. ©Syco/Thames
Movies to Musicals

Musical theatre group Movies to Musicals from Glasgow presents an energetic performance of Friend Like Me from Aladdin.

Britain's Got Talent: SR15: Ep8 on ITV and ITV Hub. Pictured: Movies to Musicals. ©Syco/Thames
Pi the Mime

Pi The Mime performs a comedy act involving David Walliams.

Britain's Got Talent: SR15: Ep8 on ITV and ITV Hub. Pictured: Pi the Mime. ©Syco/Thames
Team Unite

Martial arts group Team Unite from Sheffield perform high-impact tricks and moves to music.

Britain's Got Talent: SR15: Ep8 on ITV and ITV Hub. Pictured: Team Unite. ©Syco/Thames
Teletubbies

The Teletubbies dance to an assortment of pop classics.

Britain's Got Talent: SR15: Ep8 on ITV and ITV Hub. Pictured: Teletubbies. ©Syco/Thames
Britain's Got Talent airs on Saturday night at 8PM on ITV

You can watch episodes and catch up with the series online via the ITV Hub.

