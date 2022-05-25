Britain's Got Talent 2022 final date confirmed for latest series

Britain's Got Talent: SR15 on ITV and ITV Hub. Pictured: Amands Holden, Simon Cowell, David Walliams and Alesha Dixon. ©Syco/Thames

The final date for Britain's Got Talent 2022 has been confirmed!

The latest series is currently airing its audition shows on Saturday nights.

Advertisements

Acts that impress the judges will go forward to the semi-finals next week where they'll compete for a place in June's grand final.

When is the Britain's Got Talent final?

Britain's Got Talent 2022 will conclude with its grand live final on Sunday, 5 June from 7:30PM.

The final will see the top ten acts from the semi-finals return to compete for the public votes.

One lucky winner will be crowned the champion of Britain’s Got Talent 2022, taking home a life changing cash prize of £250,000 and a spot at this year’s Royal Variety Performance.

The live semi-finals will take place nightly at 8PM between Monday, 30 May and Friday, 3 June.

Each night eight acts will perform for viewer votes with the most popular act heading straight through to the final. The judges will pick who joins them from the next two most popular acts.

Advertisements

The line up of acts in the semi-finals will be confirmed this weekend.

They will join the line up of golden buzzer performers, singer Loren Allred; comedian Axel Blake; dancers Born to Perform; magician Keiichi Iwasaki and singer/songwriter and musician Flintz & T4ylor.

Having had an extra year to perfect their acts, the calibre this year is the best BGT has ever seen. Among the eye-popping talents is a dog act like no other, harmonious choirs and in a BGT first, a phantom man who left the judges spooked like never before.

Ant and Dec will host the semi-finals while Simon Cowell, Amanda Holden, Alesha Dixon and David Walliams return to the judges’ desk.

Advertisements

Who will follow in the footsteps of series 14 victor Jon Courtenay and win over viewers to be crowned 2022 BGT champion?

Britain's Got Talent airs on ITV.