7-year-old dancer's emotional routine wows Britain's Got Talent judges

Britain's Got Talent: SR15: Ep7 on ITV and ITV Hub. Pictured: Skylar Blu. ©Syco/Thames

A 7-year-old dancer stunned the Britain's Got Talent judges this week with a powerful routine.

Britain's Got Talent returned on Saturday with its latest round of auditions.

Ant & Dec are back hosting the new series with judges Simon Cowell, David Walliams, Amanda Holden and Alesha Dixon.

One act taking to the stage this weekend was 7-year-old Skylar Blu from London who performed an emotive contemporary dance routine to the song Footprints in the Sand by Leona Lewis.

The stunning routine had the judges and audience on their feet.

Simon declared: "Incredible. Really incredible. You have so much talent. The whole routine was just immaculate. I absolutely loved it."

Amanda continued: "You were so graceful and so expressive. You did an amazing job."

David added: "If you're this good at seven then goodness me... please don't forget us when you're world famous."

And Alesha concluded: "You did so well. You're so talented and I can't see what happens to you in your future."

With four yeses, we'll be seeing more of Skylar.

Other acts on this weekend's episode of BGT included busker Maxwell Thorpe, schoolboy magician Ryland and singing puppet family The Handersons.

We also met acrobatic trio Trio Vertex who wowed with a trapeze routine and musical theatre supergroup Welsh of the West End who performed From Now On from the musical The Greatest Showman.

Those who impress at the auditions stand the chance of making the live shows later this month.

As ever contestants are performing to win a spot on the Royal Variety Performance and a cash prize.

Having had an extra year to perfect their acts, the calibre this year is the best BGT has ever seen. Among the eye-popping talents is a dog act like no other, harmonious choirs and in a BGT first, a phantom man who left the judges spooked like never before.

Who will follow the last winner Jon Courtenay and win over viewers to be crowned 2022 BGT champion?

Britain's Got Talent continues next Saturday night at 8PM with its final audition show.