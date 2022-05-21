Britain's Got Talent: SR15: Ep7 on ITV and ITV Hub. Pictured: Maxwell Thorpe. ©Syco/Thames

An operatic busker left the Britain's Got Talent judges in awe with his audition this weekend.

The latest series of BGT continued Saturday night on ITV with its penultimate round of auditions.

Ant and Dec are back overseeing proceedings in the wings with David Walliams, Amanda Holden, Alesha Dixon and Simon Cowell returning to the panel.

One of the acts hoping to impress them this weekend was 32-year-old busker Maxwell Thorpe from Sheffield.

Maxwell told how he had been busking on the streets for 10 years before stunning with an operatic performance of Lucio Dalla's Caruso.

The spectacular performance had the judges and audience at the London Palladium on their feet.

Simon raved: "That was extraordinary. You're so shy and quiet and then that happened. Your passion and your voice and just you made it incredible. It was brilliant, amazing."

Alesha enthused: "Wow, the hairs on my arms stood up as soon as you started. It just felt romantic and powerful and meaningful and all the feels. That was good."

Amanda added "I feel for you because you're so talented with an extraordinary voice. I hope going forward you feel more appreciated because these people were on their feet for you.

"I really hope that reaction has done something for your confidence because you are better than standing on a pavement."

David agreed: "You need to start believing in yourself because after that you are heading for the big time."

With four yeses, Maxwell sailed through to the next round.

Other acts on this weekend's show included Welsh of the West End, a group of musical theatre performers who wowed with a cover of From Now On from The Greatest Showman.

We also met acrobatic group Trio Vertex, young dancer Skylar Blu and 9-year-old schoolboy magician Ryland.

The acts who impressed at the auditions will go forward to next week's deliberation round where the judges will decide 35 contestants to make the live shows.

They'll join this year's five golden buzzer acts who won spots in the semi-finals direct from their auditions.

As ever hopefuls are going head to head to win a cash prize and a chance to perform to royalty at the prestigious Royal Variety Performance.

Who will follow after last series' winner Jon Courtenay and win over viewers to be crowned 2022 BGT champion?

Britain's Got Talent continues Saturday nights at 8PM on ITV.