Young magician Ryland impresses the Britain's Got Talent judges this week.

Britain's Got Talent's new series continues Saturday night on ITV and ITV Hub.

Ant and Dec are back to host the latest series, ready to support contestants as they ready to face the audience and judging panel of Simon Cowell, David Walliams, Amanda Holden and Alesha Dixon.

One of the acts in this weekend's auditions is young magician Ryland.

He leaves the judges speechless after inviting Amanda on stage to help out with a number of tricks involving Rubik's cubes.

You can watch a first look at the audition below!

Watch the full audition and see what the judges have to say this weekend.

Other acts performing for the panel this week include musical theatre supergroup Welsh of The West End and singing puppets The Handersons.

As ever contestants need at least three or more yeses to get a spot in the second round where they could make the semi-finals.

Those that impress will join the already five confirmed golden buzzer acts in the live shows.

Singer Loren Allred; comedian Axel Blake; dancers Born to Perform; magician Keiichi Iwasaki and singer/songwriter and musician Flintz & T4ylor won guaranteed places in the semi-finals after impressing at their auditions.

In the semi-finals eight acts will perform each night and two will be voted through to the grand final.

Ultimately viewers will crown the winner who will go on to perform at the prestigious Royal Variety Performance and a take home a huge cash prize

Who will follow after series 14 victor Jon Courtenay and win over the public to be crowned 2022 BGT champion?

Britain's Got Talent is back Saturday night with its latest audition episodes. The live semi-finals will begin 30 May.

You can catch up with the latest episodes online now with the ITV Hub.