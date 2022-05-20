Welsh West End stars audition for Britain's Got Talent with The Greatest Showman song

A host of musical theatre stars take to the stage of Britain's Got Talent this weekend.

BGT's new series continues Saturdays on ITV.

Ant and Dec are back overseeing proceedings as hosts with David Walliams, Alesha Dixon, Simon Cowell and Amanda Holden back on the panel for a tenth year.

One of the acts auditioning this weekend is the Welsh of The West End.

The group features Welsh performers from shows such as Les Misérables, Phantom of the Opera and Wicked including Sophie Evans, Luke McCall and Jade Davies.

For their audition they perform From Now On from The Greatest Showman.

You can watch a first look at the performance below!

See what the judges have to say when BGT airs this weekend.

Britain’s Got Talent continues this Saturday at 8PM on ITV and ITV Hub.

Other contestants auditioning this weekend include young magician Ryland who leaves the judges speechless with Rubik's cube tricks

There's also a singing group of puppets who surprise with a cheeky song.

As usual acts are after three or more yeses from the judges to make it through in the next round where they could make the live stages.

They'll join the five golden buzzer acts who won spots in the semi-finals after impressing at their auditions.

This year's are golden buzzer performers, singer Loren Allred; comedian Axel Blake; dancers Born to Perform; magician Keiichi Iwasaki and singer/songwriter and musician Flintz & T4ylor.

Britain's Got Talent 2022 continues Saturdays on ITV and ITV Hub.

The semi-finals will take place from 30 May, airing nightly across the week. Each evening acts will perform for viewer votes and who will make it into the final.

The acts are hoping to win a place on the bill of the Royal Variety Performance and a huge cash prize.

You can catch up on the latest episodes of BGT via the ITV Hub now.