Britain's Got Talent judges surprised by singing puppets

A group of singing puppets surprise the Britain's Got Talent judges in Saturday's show.

The latest series of Britain's Got Talent continues Saturday nights on ITV and ITV Hub.

Ant and Dec are back overseeing proceedings in the wings with judges Simon Cowell, David Walliams, Alesha Dixon and Amanda Holden.

This weekend's latest round of auditions sees us introduced to The Handersons who perform a song about their nan.

But the seemingly heartfelt number quickly takes a turn which surprises the judges.

You can watch a first look at the audition below...

Watch their full audition and see what comments the judges offer up this weekend.

Britain's Got Talent continues this Saturday at 8PM on ITV and ITV Hub.

Other acts on this weekend's episode include musical theatre supergroup Welsh of The West End and young magician Ryland who leaves the judges speechless.

On the show contestants need three or more yeses in order to make in the next round where they could make the live shows.

They'll join the already confirmed golden buzzer acts including singer Loren Allred and comedian Axel Blake.

Also with guaranteed places in the semi-finals are dancers Born to Perform; magician Keiichi Iwasaki and singer/songwriter and musician Flintz & T4ylor.

The 2022 series of BGT continues Saturdays on ITV and ITV Hub.

The live shows will begin on 30 May and continue live nightly throughout the week. Each evening eight acts will perform for viewer votes with two going forward to the final.

The performers are going head to head to win a spot on the Royal Variety Performance and a huge cash prize.

Who will follow after the previous series' victor Jon Courtenay and win the public vote to be crowned 2022 BGT champion?

You can watch latest episodes of Britain's Got Talent online now via the ITV Hub.