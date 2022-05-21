It's the penultimate round of auditions on Britain's Got Talent tonight - meet the acts hoping to impress!
The latest series of Britain's Got Talent continues Saturday night on ITV with its seventh episode.
Ant & Dec are back overseeing proceedings from the sidelines with judges Amanda Holden, Alesha Dixon, Simon Cowell and David Walliams back on the panel.
In the competition hopefuls are after three or more yeses to make it through to the second round where they could make the live semi-finals.
Meet tonight's latest line up of acts below!
Welsh of the West End
Musical theatre supergroup Welsh of the West End are made up of Welsh West End performers who sing From Now On from the musical The Greatest Showman.
Trio Vertex
Acrobatic trio Trio Vertex perform a suspenseful routine from a trapeze.
The Handersons
Puppet family The Handersons sing a comedy song dedicated to their nan.
Skylar Blu
Young dancer Skylar Blu performs an emotive contemporary routine to Footprints in the Sand by Leona Lewis.
Sam Goodburn
Sam performs a unique audition while on a unicycle.
Ryland Petty
9-year-old schoolboy Ryland performs magic tricks while assisted by other members of The Young Magicians Club.
Maxwell Thorpe
32-year-old busker Maxwell sings Caruso.
Liberty Barros
14-year-old schoolgirl Liberty performs a contortion dance act.
Kenny Petrie
64-year-old company director Kenny Petrie surprises the judges with an impressive freestyle on the electric guitar.
Bee & Lotte
Twin sisters perform a comedy routine with puppets.
Britain's Got Talent airs on Saturday nights on ITV
You can watch episodes and catch up with the series online via the ITV Hub.