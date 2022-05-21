It's the penultimate round of auditions on Britain's Got Talent tonight - meet the acts hoping to impress!

The latest series of Britain's Got Talent continues Saturday night on ITV with its seventh episode.

Ant & Dec are back overseeing proceedings from the sidelines with judges Amanda Holden, Alesha Dixon, Simon Cowell and David Walliams back on the panel.

In the competition hopefuls are after three or more yeses to make it through to the second round where they could make the live semi-finals.

Meet tonight's latest line up of acts below!

Welsh of the West End

Musical theatre supergroup Welsh of the West End are made up of Welsh West End performers who sing From Now On from the musical The Greatest Showman.

Britain's Got Talent: SR15: Ep7 on ITV and ITV Hub. Pictured: Welsh of the West End. ©Syco/Thames

Trio Vertex

Acrobatic trio Trio Vertex perform a suspenseful routine from a trapeze.

Britain's Got Talent: SR15: Ep7 on ITV and ITV Hub. Pictured: Trio Vertex. ©Syco/Thames

The Handersons

Puppet family The Handersons sing a comedy song dedicated to their nan.

Britain's Got Talent: SR15: Ep7 on ITV and ITV Hub. Pictured: The Handersons. ©Syco/Thames

Skylar Blu

Young dancer Skylar Blu performs an emotive contemporary routine to Footprints in the Sand by Leona Lewis.

Britain's Got Talent: SR15: Ep7 on ITV and ITV Hub. Pictured: Skylar Blu. ©Syco/Thames

Sam Goodburn

Sam performs a unique audition while on a unicycle.

Britain's Got Talent: SR15: Ep7 on ITV and ITV Hub. Pictured: Sam Goodburn. ©Syco/Thames

Ryland Petty

9-year-old schoolboy Ryland performs magic tricks while assisted by other members of The Young Magicians Club.

Britain's Got Talent: SR15: Ep7 on ITV and ITV Hub. Pictured: Ryland Petty. ©Syco/Thames

Maxwell Thorpe

32-year-old busker Maxwell sings Caruso.

Britain's Got Talent: SR15: Ep7 on ITV and ITV Hub. Pictured: Maxwell Thorpe. ©Syco/Thames

Liberty Barros

14-year-old schoolgirl Liberty performs a contortion dance act.

Britain's Got Talent: SR15: Ep7 on ITV and ITV Hub. Pictured: Liberty Barros. ©Syco/Thames

Kenny Petrie

64-year-old company director Kenny Petrie surprises the judges with an impressive freestyle on the electric guitar.

Britain's Got Talent: SR15: Ep7 on ITV and ITV Hub. Pictured: Kenny Petrie. ©Syco/Thames

Bee & Lotte

Twin sisters perform a comedy routine with puppets.

Britain's Got Talent: SR15: Ep7 on ITV and ITV Hub. Pictured: Bee & Lotte. ©Syco/Thames

Britain's Got Talent airs on Saturday nights on ITV

You can watch episodes and catch up with the series online via the ITV Hub.