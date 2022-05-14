Magician Junwoo wows Britain's Got Talent judges with musical sleight of hand

South Korean magician Junwoo wowed the Britain's Got Talent judges on this weekend's show.

BGT2022 continued on Saturday night on ITV with its sixth audition episode.

Ant & Dec are back overseeing proceedings in the wings for the new series while back behind the judges' desk are Simon Cowell, Amanda Holden, David Walliams and Alesha Dixon.

One of the acts taking to the stage tonight was 23-year-old magician Junwoo from South Korea who performed incredible sleight of hand card tricks to music.

The routine left the panel in awe and viewers at home confused in amazement about how he did the tricks.

David enthused: "You found a whole new way of presenting magic. You've just got a real star quality."

Amanda added: "It was super cool and you look amazing. Your sleight of hand and everything is just impeccable. So well done."

Simon agreed: "I think you are brilliant. Your stage presence is sensational. You're one of the best magicians we've seen all year."

Alesha concluded: "That was so slick, choreographed to perfection. I definitely want to see more from you."

With four big yeses, Junwoo is through to the next round.

You can watch Junwoo's audition on BGT below!

Other acts in this weekend's episode included strongman Tulga, who performed impressive tricks with a 40kg burning log, and dance group Dane Bates Collective.

We also met teenage comedian Eva Abley and music and rap duo Flintz & Taylor who got the last golden buzzer of the series.

The new series of BGT continues Saturday nights on ITV.

As usual hopefuls are going head to head to win the chance to perform to royalty at the prestigious Royal Variety Performance and a £250k cash prize.

Who will follow the last victor Jon Courtenay and win over viewers to be crowned 2022 Britain's Got Talent champion?