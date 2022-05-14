Music duo Flintz and T4ylor won the last Britain's Got Talent 2022 golden buzzer this weekend.

Britain's Got Talents' new series continued Saturday evening with its sixth round of auditions.

Advertisements

Ant & Dec return at the helm for the new series with Simon Cowell, David Walliams, Alesha Dixon and Amanda Holden at the judges' desk.

One act hoping to impress them tonight was 22-year-old rapper Flintz from Croydon and 17-year-old pianist Taylor from Birmingham.

The pair met through Instagram during lockdown and their Britain's Got Talent audition was the first time they had met in person.

The duo performed an original song called Change which Flintz said was about inspiring his young brothers.

Amanda praised: "Everything was so clear and so passionate. I loved hearing your story."

David commented: "I really loved that you had something important to say and there will be a lot of people watching this who will relate to that and take a very positive message away from it."

Advertisements

Simon continued: "It was real, that's what I loved about it. It was like a scene from a great movie. This shouldn't have worked, bearing in mind you had never met before today, everything was just brilliant. It was absolutely a perfect audition."

Alesha told the pair: "Nothing makes me happier than seeing young musicians, you had something to say. We've had no one on the show before like you which is brilliant and they say in life save the best to last..." before hitting the golden buzzer.

She added: "Can't wait to see what you're going to do in the live shows now."

Flintz and Taylor are the fifth and final of this year's golden buzzer acts.

Amanda was first to hit the buzzer for singer Loren Allred from Brooklyn before Simon pressed the button for stand up comedian Axel Blake.

David hit the buzzer for Born To Perform, a dance group for people with disabilities from Northampton, and Ant & Dec chose to send magician Keiichi Iwasaki through to the final.

They'll go straight through to the live shows alongside a selection of the acts who got at least three yeses at the auditions.

Advertisements

As always contestants are going head to head to win a spot on the Royal Variety Performance and a £250,000 prize.

Britain's Got Talent continues next Saturday night at 8PM on ITV.