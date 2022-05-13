14-year-old comedian Eva Abely has the judges in stitches on this week's Britain's Got Talent.

BGT2022 is currently airing Saturday nights on ITV and ITV Hub.

Ant & Dec are back overseeing proceedings as hosts with the panel made up of Amanda Holden, Alesha Dixon, Simon Cowell and David Walliams.

One of the acts looking to impress this weekend is teenage comedian Eva who has the judges immediately laughing with her jokes as she opens up about having Cerebral Palsy.

You can watch a first look at the audition below...

Other acts on Britain's Got Talent this weekend include a group of pantomime dames who perform their own take on classic It's Raining Men.

There's also strongman Tulga who has the judges in awe with his feats of strength.

In the competition performers must get three or more yeses from the panel to secure a spot in the next stage where they could make the live shows.

Alternatively, five select acts can win the golden buzzer straight into the live shows.

Currently, only Alesha has yet to use her golden buzzer leaving just one guaranteed semi-final place up for grabs.

The new series of Britain's Got Talent continue Saturday, 14 May at 8PM on ITV and ITV Hub.

As ever budding performers are going head to head to win a huge cash prize and a the opportunity to perform at the Royal Variety Performance.

Among the other eye-popping talents this year is a dog act like no other, harmonious choirs and in a BGT first, a phantom man who left the judges spooked like never before.

But who will follow series 14 victor Jon Courtenay and win over viewers to be crowned 2022 Britain's Got Talent champion?

You can catch up with past episodes of the new series of BGT online now via the ITV Hub here.