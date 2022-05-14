A musical magician, a teenage comedian and the last golden buzz act all featured in this weekend's Britain's Got Talent.

The new season of BGT continued on Saturday night on ITV with its sixth round of auditions.

Ant and Dec are back to present the new series with Amanda Holden, Alesha Dixon, David Walliams and Simon Cowell returning to the judges' desk for their tenth season together.

As usual acts must get three or more yeses from the judges to get a spot in the second stage where they could make the live shows.

There's also the golden buzzer which will see five select performers win a place straight through to the live stages.

Recap the latest week of auditions below...

Dame Nation

Opening this weekend episode were Dame Nation, a group of pantomime dames who performed I Will Survive by Gloria Gaynor and It’s Raining Men by The Weather Girls with their own twist on the lyrics. The group got four yeses from the panel with Simon joking "it was like a Spice Girls reunion just with better singing".

Eva Abley

14-year-old student Eva Abley from the West Midlands, who has cerebral palsy, took to the stage to perform stand up comedy and had the judges in stitches. "I felt completely entertained from start to finish," said Amanda as Eva left with four yeses.

Tulga

Strongman Tulga from Mongolia wowed the judges with impressive tricks with a 40kg burning log to secure his place in the next round. "You are the human action man, you are incredible," enthused Alesha.

Alexander D Great

72-year-old musician and workshop leader Alexander D Great performed a Calypso-style song dedicated to Her Majesty the Queen and her Platinum Jubilee. "It was just wonderful" praised Amanda as Alexander got four big yeses from the judges.

Dane Bates Collective

Dance group Dane Bates Collective performed a touching contemporary routine based on the true story of a prisoner of war during World War Two, inspired by the great-grandparents of choreographer of Dane Bates. The group got four yeses with Alesha praising: "You are guys are really special. The storytelling on every single one of your faces was so emotional, so much depth. You should be super proud."

Pete Cann

Laughter yoga specialist Pete Cann attempted to teach the judges and audience therapeutic laughter techniques. Simon wasn't impressed, buzzing almost instantly, with the other judges quickly following. "I'm not sure it's really an act, it's something you should really just do with a good friend," David said.

Stefano Paolini

45-year-old comic Stefano Paolini from Brixton performed a stand-up routine with impressions that quickly won over the judges. Alesha was left "ugly laughing" while Simon described it as a "Brilliant, brilliant audition" with Stefano heading into the next round.

Junwoo

23-year-old magician Junwoo from South Korea performed incredible sleight of hand card tricks to music that left the panel in awe. "You found a whole new way of presenting magic," David told Junwoo who got four yeses into the next stage.

Flintz & T4ylor

Closing the episode, rapper Flintz performed an emotive original song about becoming a role model to his brothers while accompanied by Taylor on piano. The powerful performance won praise from the judges and the golden buzzer from Alesha, seeing the duo into the live shows.

Britain's Got Talent airs on Saturday nights on ITV

You can watch episodes and catch up with the series online via the ITV Hub.