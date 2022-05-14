Britain's Got Talent 2022 spoilers: Meet tonight's contestants in latest auditions

Britain's Got Talent is back tonight with its sixth round of auditions - here's a first look at the acts!
The 2022 series of Britain's Got Talent airs Saturdays on ITV and ITV Hub.
Ant and Dec return in the wings for the new series with Simon Cowell, Alesha Dixon, Amanda Holden and David Walliams returning to make up the judging panel.
As usual contestants will be wanting three or more yeses to get through to the second round where they could make the live shows.
Alternatively, there's the golden buzzer which will see five select contestants put straight through to the live stages.
Meet the latest contestants hoping to impress below...
Tulga
37-year-old strongman Tulga from Mongolia performs impressive tricks with a 40kg burning log.
Steve Rawlings
Steve Rawlings tries to impress with a comedy juggling routine involving plenty of fire.
Stefano Paolini
45-year-old comedian Stefano Paolini from Brixton performs a stand-up routine and impressions.
Pete Cann
45-year-old laughter yoga specialist Pete Cann teaches the judges and audience therapeutic laughter techniques.
Junwoo
23-year-old magician Junwoo from South Korea performs inspiring sleight of hand card tricks.
Flintz & Taylor
22-year-old rapper Flintz from Croydon performs an emotive piece about becoming a role model to his brothers while accompanied by 17-year-old Taylor from Birmingham on piano.
Eva Abley
14-year-old Eva Abley from the West Midlands, who has cerebral palsy, performs a comedy routine.
Dane Bates Collective
Dance group Dane Bates Collective perform a touching contemporary routine based on the true story of a prisoner of war during World War Two.
Dame Nation
Dame Nation are a group of pantomime dames who perform I Will Survive by Gloria Gaynor and It’s Raining Men by The Weather Girls with rewritten lyrics.
Coraly Corazon
Coraly Corazon performs dangerous stunts in front of the judges.
Chirag Lukha
Martial artist Chirag Lukha performs a danger act on stage with help from David Walliams.
Alexander D Great
72-year-old musician and workshop leader Alexander D Great performs a Calypso-style song dedicated to Her Majesty the Queen.
Britain's Got Talent airs on Saturday nights on ITV.
