Britain's Got Talent 2022 tickets: How to get tickets for the live shows

Here's how to watch Britain's Got Talent 2022 live shows with tickets available now.

The semifinals of this year series start later this year on ITV and you can get your hands on free tickets to be in the audience.

After hundreds auditioned for the judges, the top acts will perform live in the hope of winning the public vote and securing an all important place in the live grand final.

Stripped across the week the live semi-finals typically begin around the last week of May and see a group of acts performing each night for a chance of winning a life changing £250,000 and a spot at this year’s Royal Variety Performance

While the judges - Simon Cowell, Amanda Holden, Alesha Dixon and David Walliams - will be on hand to offer their opinions, the viewing public will vote for their favourite .

Britain's Got Talent 2022 tickets

Tickets to be in the audience for the Britain's Got Talent 2022 live shows are FREE but - as you can imagine - in short supply and high demand.

The Britain's Got Talent semi-finals will take place at the Hammersmith Apollo in London.

In order to be in the audience, make sure you head over to Applause Store to register your interest.

Tickets will be issued randomly to those who sign up, so good luck!

You need to be at least 8-years-old (under 17 year olds must be accompanied by an adult) and make sure you're dressed for the cameras, with the BGT live shows regularly airing to over 10 million viewers.

Of course, if you don't fancy that, you can watch from your sofa each weeknight on ITV.

For now, Britain's Got Talent continues its pre-recorded auditions on Saturday night on ITV.