ITV has revealed first look teasers from the upcoming Love Island series 8 promo.

Laura Whitmore will return to host a brand new series on ITV2 this summer.

Advertisements

The first teasers will air on TV during Saturday night's (7 May) episode of Britain's Got Talent.

But before then you can watch them below!

ITV2 share: "Love Island is the OG of dating shows and after 7 years of matchmaking, marriages and babies - for 8 weeks this summer, we're officially owning love. So stand down all you pretenders - Love Is Ours."

A start date for the new series is yet to be officially revealed but it's been rumoured the show could be back from 6 June.

Advertisements

First airing on ITV2 in 2015, Love Island sees a group of singletons on the hunt for love.

The singletons have to try their best to flirt, couple up and date in a bid to avoid getting eliminated out of the villa.

Every week promises new challenges including bombshell new contestants. Will heads turn?

Expect shock revelations when it comes to weekly recouplings when the truth behind the peoples' feelings is shared - with surprise splits, dramatic exits and dramatic recouplings.

At the end of it all one pair are voted 2022 Love Island winners - sharing a cash prize.

Last year's series saw Liam Reardon & Millie Court triumph, splitting £50,000 between them.

Applications to be on the new series are currently still open online here.

ITV share: "ITV2 are looking for vibrant singles from across the UK who want to head to the sun, in search of love! The chosen cast will spend time in a luxury villa, getting to know one another, but to remain in paradise they must win the hearts of the public and their fellow Islanders who ultimately decide their fate on Love Island.

Advertisements

"If you think you’ve got what it takes, then we want to hear from you straight away."

You can watch latest episodes online with the ITVHub here.