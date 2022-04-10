Love Island is back for a new series in summer 2022 - here's all we know so far!

The hit ITV2 series will be back soon with a brand new group of singletons heading to the sun in search of love!

Laura Whitmore is set to return to oversee proceedings as couples compete to stay in the villa and win a cash prize.

When does Love Island start?

Although ITV has yet to officially announce a start date, it's been rumoured the new series will premiere on 6 June.

An insider shared with The Sun newspaper: "Love Island is coming back with a bang and it will begin on the second full week in June.

“The schedules are being put together now and fans can expect a long, hot summer of fun from the villa from June 6."

The source also claimed that the new series would be the "longest ever".

A spokesperson for ITV said: "It is too early to confirm scheduling for the 2022 series."

Meanwhile, it's been reported that the next series of Love Island will film at a new luxury villa as part of a show shake up.

The series will be the eighth to air on ITV2 after seven past summer seasons and a one-off winter show.

Love Island features a line up of singles wanting to meet their perfect match.

Islanders must do their best to date, couple up and flirt in the hope of avoiding elimination from the villa.

Every instalment will bring new twists including new arrivals. Who's head will turn?

Expect dramatic revelations when it comes to the recouplings as true feelings are revealed - there'll be unexpected twists, shock break ups and surprise departures.

Applications to be on the series are currently open now online here. You must be at least 18-years-old to take part.

Catch up on episodes online via ITV Hub.