Peter Crouch will step in for Mo Gilligan on The Masked Dancer panel for the show's new series.

The footballing legend will takeover from Mo who is unavailable due to touring commitments.

Advertisements

Peter will join returning panellists Jonathan Ross, Davina McCall and Oti Mabuse on the spin-off to The Masked Singer.

They will be joined by special guests throughout the series, including Mo who will return for a surprise appearance.

Hosting the second series of The Masked Dancer will be Joel Dommett.

ITV share: "Twelve brand new celebrities will be stepping onto the dancefloor to take on character alter egos as they trip the light fantastic in a bid to wow the panel and confuse with their moves.

"Clue packages will accompany every Masked Dancer to help the panel and at home detectives crack the case of who the famous faces behind the masks are. From ballet to ballroom, salsa to swing and everything in between, the mystery line up will be dancing onto screens later this year on ITV and ITV Hub."

Last series viewers saw Olympic gymnast Louis Smith storm to victory dressed as the wonderfully outlandish Car Wash.

Advertisements

Other celebs that were unmasked include Radio DJ and presenter Zoe Ball, TV judge Craig Revel Horwood, Ice skating legend Christopher Dean and presenter Kelly Brook.

Mo Gilligan said: "I love being a part of the Masked Team so I’m gutted to be missing most of the series this year as I’ll be working in the US. BUT I’ve got the perfect sub to take my place. A legend on and off the pitch and one of the nicest guys in the industry, Crouchy knows a thing or two about fancy footwork, we’ve got this!"

Peter Crouch commented: "The show is a firm favourite in our household and when asked I jumped at the chance to take part. I am competitive and I'm currently scrolling through friends' socials looking for those tell-tale dance moves. Another plus is by being on the panel my social media, family and friends won’t be constantly speculating that I’m hiding behind one of the masks!"

Oti Mabuse added: "I love being a part of the show. It was such a highlight. I take my hat off to the celebrities, they make dancing in those huge but wonderful costumes look effortless. I’m so excited to see this year’s characters."

Jonathan Ross enthused: "As the current reigning champion amongst the panel I will be using my expert knowledge in all things dance to take the title again. Who knows, this year my dream might come true and Mary Berry might just be behind one of the masks!”

Advertisements

Davina McCall said: “Love love love this show, it's bonkers but utterly brilliant. Night after night I’m always so shocked to see who's hiding behind the mask and I can’t wait to find out who this year’s celebrities will be.”

Joel Dommett added: “It’s so great to be back for some dancing and guessing! I’m super excited to find out who is dancing behind the masks! We’re losing Mo for some episodes - but we have Peter ‘the Robot’ Crouch to fill his much smaller shoes. I’m very excited as I’ve always looked up to him in his career and because he is massive.”