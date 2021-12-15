The Masked Dancer to return to ITV for second series in 2022

The Masked Dancer will return to ITV for a second series in 2022, it's been announced.

A spin-off from The Masked Singer, the dancing competition sees celebrities compete to put on a standout dance performance as their identities are kept covered behind elaborate costumes.

The Masked Dancer UK's first season is fronted by Joel Dommett together with judges Davina McCall, Mo Gilligan, Oti Mabuse and Jonathan Ross.

Joel will return to front the second outing with the celebrity panel to be confirmed.

Mystery contestants on the first series included Squirrel, Flamingo, Frog, Rubber Chicken, Zip, Carwash, Viper, Scarecrow, Beagle, Knickerbocker Glory, Llama and Beetroot.

They were unmasked as stars including Take That's Howard Donald, actress Bonnie Langford and Olympic gymnast Louis Smith.

Show bosses say the next season will be the "most bonkers series yet".

Managing director of programme makers Bandicoot, Derek McLean, and creative director Daniel Nettleton said: "The Masked Dancer wowed audiences last year and we’re thrilled to bring back the show for another series of crazy costumes, mind-blowing moves and maddeningly compelling clues.

"With the mayhem we’re lining up for 2022, we are already planning for the most bonkers series yet."

Katie Rawcliffe, ITV’s head of entertainment commissioning, commented: "Only on The Masked Dancer would dancing flamingos, frogs and car washes keep the nation on the edge of their seats, so we’re very happy to bring back more of the same bonkers entertainment in 2022."

For now, The Masked Singer will return to ITV in the New Year.

The third series will debut with two episodes on New Year's Day (Saturday, 1 January) and Sunday, 2 January.

Alongside host Joel, The Masked Singer will feature celebrity sleuths Mo Gilligan, Jonathan Ross, Davina McCall and Rita Ora.

The characters on the new series are Rockhopper, Mushroom, Traffic Cone, Lionfish, Firework, Doughnuts, Panda, Bagpipes, Snow Leopard, Poodle, Chandelier and Robobunny.

You can catch up with past series of The Masked Singer & Dancer online via the ITV Hub.