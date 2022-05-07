Britain's Got Talent 2022 spoilers! Meet tonight's latest contestants

Here's a first look at tonight's latest acts auditioning for Britain's Got Talent!

Britain's Got Talent 2022 continues on Saturday night on ITV and ITV Hub.

Ant & Dec return to host the new series, ready to provide encouragement to acts as they step out on stage to face the judges and audience.

This series' judging line up sees Simon Cowell, David Walliams, Alesha Dixon and Amanda Holden.

In the competition acts need three or more yeses from the panel to make the second stage where they could make the live shows. Alternatively, five contestants can be awarded the golden buzzer straight into the live stages.

Meet the latest set of acts hoping to impress below...

Ben Nickless

40-year-old Ben Nickless from Lancashire presents a series of impressions and performs Greatest Day, impersonating Take That.

Britain's Got Talent: SR15: Ep5 on ITV and ITV Hub. Pictured: Ben Nickless. ©Syco/Thames

Frontline Singers

Frontline Singers are a choir made up of frontline workers perform an original song about the pandemic.

Britain's Got Talent: SR15: Ep5 on ITV and ITV Hub. Pictured: Frontline Singers. ©Syco/Thames

JD Anderson

33-year-old strongman JD Anderson from the USA puts his strength to the test by breaking baseball bats and smashing through ice using his body.

Britain's Got Talent: SR15: Ep5 on ITV and ITV Hub. Pictured: JD Anderson. ©Syco/Thames

Jessica Brodin

Eight-year-old Jessica from London performs a variety of animal impressions while reading from her book of poetry.

Britain's Got Talent: SR15: Ep5 on ITV and ITV Hub. Pictured: Jessica Brodin. ©Syco/Thames

Immi Davis

Nine-year-old schoolgirl Immi Davis from Welwyn Garden City sings I Put a Spell on You by Screamin’ Jay Hawkins.

Britain's Got Talent: SR15: Ep5 on ITV and ITV Hub. Pictured: Immi Davis. ©Syco/Thames

Tommy J

18-year-old entertainer Tommy J attempts to juggle knives whilst riding a unicycle.

Britain's Got Talent: SR15: Ep5 on ITV and ITV Hub. Pictured: Tommy J. ©Syco/Thames

The Dots

The Dots are a harmony trio aged 32 to 38 who perform a cabaret routine with a twist.

Britain's Got Talent: SR15: Ep5 on ITV and ITV Hub. Pictured: The Dots. ©Syco/Thames

Joey Howard

69-year-old comedy entertainer Joey from South Yorkshire performs a routine which includes origami and playing the drums.

Britain's Got Talent: SR15: Ep5 on ITV and ITV Hub. Pictured: Joey Howard. ©Syco/Thames

Keiichi Iwasaki

49-year-old magician Keiichi Iwasaki from Japan performs a series of tricks and illusions involving Alesha and Ant & Dec.

Britain's Got Talent: SR15: Ep5 on ITV and ITV Hub. Pictured: Keiichi Iwasaki. ©Syco/Thames

Britain's Got Talent airs on Saturday nights on ITV

You can watch episodes and catch up with the series online via the ITV Hub.