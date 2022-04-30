'Witch' freaks out Britain's Got Talent judges with horror trick

Britain's Got Talent: SR15: Ep4 on ITV and ITV Hub. Pictured: The Witch. ©Syco/Thames

An act coated the judges with maggots in this weekend's Britain's Got Talent auditions.

Britain's Got Talent's latest series is currently airing Saturday nights on ITV and ITV Hub.

Ant & Dec return overseeing proceedings as hosts with David Walliams, Simon Cowell, Alesha Dixon and Amanda Holden on the panel.

One act taking to the stage tonight was a mysterious Witch who approached the panel with a bag of apples, placing one each on Amanda's right and left hands.

The Witch asked Simon to choose one, picking right. The Witch then shocked the judges as the apple in Amanda's other hand burst into a ball of maggots and cockroaches that covered the desk.

Before the judges could say anything, The Witch disappeared in a flash of light leaving an empty stage.

Amanda reacted: "I was scared to death but I'd quite like to see what else is going to happen in the future.

Alesha - who refused to return to the judges' desk - added: "I thought the act was actually brilliant."

Despite leaving a desk full of maggots, The Witch won four yeses through to the next round.

Other acts who auditioned this week included the pupils from Manchester Communication Primary Academy who performed a sketch acting as the BGT judges and Ant & Dec.

We also met singer Linda John Pierre who belted out Somebody Else’s Guy by Jocelyn Brown, 17-year-old singer-songwriter Honey Scott and ‘Mexican wrestler’ Jerry Bakewell.

Performers need three or more yeses from the judges to win a place in the next round where they could make the live shows.

Alternatively, five contestants can be awarded the golden buzzers which will see them straight through to the live stages.

The acts are performing to win a place on the bill of the Royal Variety Performance and a £250k cash prize