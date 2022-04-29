Here's a first look at one of this week's Britain's Got Talent auditions as 5 Star Boys take to the stage.

BGT's new series continues on Saturday night on ITV.

Ant & Dec return overseeing proceedings from the sidelines. They'll be on hand to cheer and console hopefuls as they prepare to face the audience and judging panel.

This series' judges is made up of David Walliams, Simon Cowell, Amanda Holden and Alesha Dixon.

Wanting to impress them this weekend are 5 Star Boys who perform a moving dance routine to You Will Be Found from the musical Dear Evan Hansen.

You can watch a first look at the audition below...

Also on this weekend's show a daring act stuns the judges with a death-defying routine featuring incredible stunts and tricks.

There's also an audition from the Voices of Armed Forces Children Choir who are surprised by a personal invite from Simon to perform.

In the competition budding performers need three or more yeses from the panel to make it through in the second round where they could make the live semi-finals.

Alternatively, five select budding performers will win the golden buzzer which will see them straight through to the live semi-finals.

BGT2022 continues Saturday at 8PM on ITV.

The contestants are competing to win a big cash prize and a spot on the Royal Variety Performance

Who will follow in the footsteps of series 14 victor Jon Courtenay and win the public vote to be crowned 2022 Britain's Got Talent champion?