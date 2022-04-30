Here's your first look at the latest set of acts auditioning for Britain's Got Talent tonight.
The 2022 series of Britain's Got Talent airs Saturday nights on ITV and ITV Hub.
Ant and Dec return overseeing proceedings as hosts. As always they will be on hand to support acts as they prepare to face the panel.
Making up the judges this series are Amanda Holden, Alesha Dixon, David Walliams and Simon Cowell, back for their tenth year together.
Hopefuls must get three or more yeses from the panel to secure a spot in the second round where they could make the live shows. Alternatively, there's the golden buzzers which will see five select acts which will see them straight through to the semi-finals.
Meet the latest acts from tonight's fourth episode below!
Armed Forces Children Choir
A Children’s choir made up of singers whose parents serve in the military, perform an original song titled Welcome Home.
Topas
Magician Topas performs a comedy illusion trick involving foam.
The Witch
The Witch performs a spine-chilling routine with a shocking and unexpected reveal.
The Freaks
The Freaks perform an astonishing high-impact acrobatic routine.
Ranger Chris
Ranger Chris takes to the stage with a group of dinosaurs.
Manchester Communication Primary Academy
Pupils from Manchester Communication Primary Academy perform an amusing sketch acting as the BGT judges and Ant & Dec.
Linda John Pierre
Performer Linda John Pierre sings Somebody Else’s Guy by Jocelyn Brown.
Jerry Bakewell
‘Mexican wrestler’ Jerry Bakewell removes items of clothing to reveal underwear which features a picture of Simon Cowell.
Honey Scott
Pot washer Honey Scott sings a song about auditioning for Britain’s Got Talent.
5 Star Boys
Young male dancers perform contemporary routine to You Will Be Found from musical Dear Evan Hansen.
Britain's Got Talent airs on Saturday nights on ITV
You can watch episodes and catch up with the series online via the ITV Hub.