Here's your first look at the latest set of acts auditioning for Britain's Got Talent tonight.

The 2022 series of Britain's Got Talent airs Saturday nights on ITV and ITV Hub.

Ant and Dec return overseeing proceedings as hosts. As always they will be on hand to support acts as they prepare to face the panel.

Making up the judges this series are Amanda Holden, Alesha Dixon, David Walliams and Simon Cowell, back for their tenth year together.

Hopefuls must get three or more yeses from the panel to secure a spot in the second round where they could make the live shows. Alternatively, there's the golden buzzers which will see five select acts which will see them straight through to the semi-finals.

Meet the latest acts from tonight's fourth episode below!

Armed Forces Children Choir

A Children’s choir made up of singers whose parents serve in the military, perform an original song titled Welcome Home.

Britain's Got Talent: SR15: Ep4 on ITV and ITV Hub. Pictured: Armed Forces Children Choir. ©Syco/Thames

Topas

Magician Topas performs a comedy illusion trick involving foam.

Britain's Got Talent: SR15: Ep4 on ITV and ITV Hub. Pictured: Topas. ©Syco/Thames

The Witch

The Witch performs a spine-chilling routine with a shocking and unexpected reveal.

Britain's Got Talent: SR15: Ep4 on ITV and ITV Hub. Pictured: The Witch. ©Syco/Thames

The Freaks

The Freaks perform an astonishing high-impact acrobatic routine.

Britain's Got Talent: SR15: Ep4 on ITV and ITV Hub. Pictured: The Freaks. ©Syco/Thames

Ranger Chris

Ranger Chris takes to the stage with a group of dinosaurs.

Britain's Got Talent: SR15: Ep4 on ITV and ITV Hub. Pictured: Ranger Chris. ©Syco/Thames

Manchester Communication Primary Academy

Pupils from Manchester Communication Primary Academy perform an amusing sketch acting as the BGT judges and Ant & Dec.

Britain's Got Talent: SR15: Ep4 on ITV and ITV Hub. Pictured: Manchester Communication Primary Academy. ©Syco/Thames

Linda John Pierre

Performer Linda John Pierre sings Somebody Else’s Guy by Jocelyn Brown.

Britain's Got Talent: SR15: Ep4 on ITV and ITV Hub. Pictured: Linda John Pierre. ©Syco/Thames

Jerry Bakewell

‘Mexican wrestler’ Jerry Bakewell removes items of clothing to reveal underwear which features a picture of Simon Cowell.

Britain's Got Talent: SR15: Ep4 on ITV and ITV Hub. Pictured: Jerry Bakewell. ©Syco/Thames

Honey Scott

Pot washer Honey Scott sings a song about auditioning for Britain’s Got Talent.

Britain's Got Talent: SR15: Ep4 on ITV and ITV Hub. Pictured: Honey Scott. ©Syco/Thames

5 Star Boys

Young male dancers perform contemporary routine to You Will Be Found from musical Dear Evan Hansen.

Britain's Got Talent: SR15: Ep4 on ITV and ITV Hub. Pictured: 5 Star Boys. ©Syco/Thames

Britain's Got Talent airs on Saturday nights on ITV

You can watch episodes and catch up with the series online via the ITV Hub.