Britain's Got Talent act shocks judges with underwater escape

Britain's Got Talent: SR15: Ep3 on ITV and ITV Hub. Pictured: Andrew Basso. ©Syco/Thames

A daredevil escapologist stunned the Britain's Got Talent judges on this weekend's show.

36-year-old Andrew Basso shocked the panel after performing one of Harry Houdini's most dangerous and difficult stunts.

Called The Water Torture Cell, the trick saw Andrew handcuffed and hung upside down underwater with just two minutes to escape.

The tense audition saw Andrew escape albeit after more than three minutes trapped underwater.

After the audition, Simon Cowell quizzed: "Why would you want to do that?!"

Andrew responded: "I feel more alive right now."

David Walliams added: "I thought it was incredible, it was stunning - you're a great showman."

Alesha Dixon said: "It was so hard to watch but I am so impressed by your fearlessness. Well done, incredible."

What you did up there was dangerous, it was exciting, it was brilliant to watch. Our hearts were in our mouths.

With four yeses, Andrew sailed through to the next round.

The latest series of BGT is currently airing Saturday nights on ITV.

Other acts on this weekend's episode included dance act Born To Perform and impressionist Suzi Wild.

We also met Hammerhand, who attempted to break the world record for most coconuts smashed with one hand in a minute, and the London Community Gospel Choir.

As always budding performers are after three or more yeses to win a spot in the next round where they could make the live semi-finals.

There's also the golden buzzers which see five acts straight into the live stages.

Currently, David Walliams, Ant & Dec and David Walliams have both chosen their golden buzzer acts leaving three more chances up for the grabs.

Acts are performing to win the opportunity to appear at the Royal Variety Performance and a cash prize

Who will follow series 14 victor Jon Courtenay and win over the public to be crowned 2022 Britain's Got Talent champion?

Britain's Got Talent continues Saturday nights on ITV.