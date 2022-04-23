Britain's Got Talent: SR15: Ep3 on ITV and ITV Hub. Pictured: Born to Perform. ©Syco/Thames

Dance group Born To Perform got the golden buzzer from David Walliams on Britain's Got talent tonight.

BGT's latest series returned this Saturday with its third episode on ITV.

Ant and Dec are back presenting the 2022 series with judges David, Alesha Dixon, Simon Cowell and Amanda Holden.

One of the acts taking to the stage this week was Born To Perform, a dance group for people with disabilities from Northampton.

They performed a high energy routine to Hairspray hit You Can't Stop The Beat that got an incredible reaction from the judges and audience.

David enthused: "I absolutely loved it, I loved it so much that I'm doing this too!" before hitting the golden buzzer, sending the group straight into the live shows.

Alesha added: "Your passion is just pouring out and it's just wonderful to see. You did a fantastic job. It's wonderful see."

Amanda agreed: "I did not stop smiling for the whole of that performance. You were amazing."

And Simon joked: "I didn't like it, I loved it!"

Born To Perform are the third golden buzzer act on Britain's Got Talent 2022.

Last weekend saw Amanda give her golden buzzer to singer Loren Allred after singing Never Enough from The Greatest Showman.

And Simon gave his golden buzzer to stand up comedian Axel Blake.

They and Born To Perform will take to the stage in the live semi-finals later this year.

Joining them will be Alesha Dixon and Ant & Dec's golden buzzer acts and a selection of acts who go at least three or more yeses at their audition, as chosen by the judges during deliberation day.

The hopefuls are competing to win a big cash prize and a place on the bill of the Royal Variety Performance

Past winners have included Paul Potts, Diversity, Tokio Myers and Lost Voice Guy.

But who will follow after the last victor Jon Courtenay and win over the public to be crowned 2022 Britain's Got Talent champion?

Britain's Got Talent airs Saturday nights on ITV.