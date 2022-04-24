Georgia & Tommy: Baby Steps returns to ITVBe with brand new series

Georgia & Tommy: Baby Steps: SR2: Ep1 on ITVBe and ITV Hub. Pictured: Tommy and Georgia with Brody. ©Lime Pictures

Georgia & Tommy: Baby Steps returns this Sunday on ITVBe with a brand new series.

The reality show following Essex power couple Georgia Kousoulou and Tommy Mallet is back from 9PM on Sunday, 24 April on ITVBe and ITV Hub

The pair once again offer another look into their lives with baby Brody and loveable dog Monkey, as they juggle parenthood, Tommy’s growing business empire and life in the spotlight.

In the opening episode, Georgia and Tommy prepare for their first long haul holiday to Mexico as a family. But the reality of travelling with a child under one leaves Georgia nervous. Will Brody be on his best behaviour or will this be a flight to forget?

Meanwhile, Tommy has a few other important responsibilities to handle as he visits the new showroom for his premium footwear brand ‘Mallet Footwear’, as well as visiting Georgia’s dad Luke as he reveals his plans for an epic proposal in Mexico.

But how will Luke react to the news and will Tommy be able to keep his plans top secret?

Elsewhere, baby Brody hits a new milestone as Georgia begins weaning him with the help of an expert. And Tommy’s best pal Nathan Massey visits the family as he offers some fatherly advice.

Georgia & Tommy: Baby Steps airs Sunday nights at 9PM on ITVBe.

Alternatively you can watch online via ITV Hub here.