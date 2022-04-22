Britain's Got Talent impressionist takes on the Queen, Lorraine & more!

Here's a first look at the latest episode of Britain's Got Talent as impressionist Suzi Wild wows the judges.

The latest series of BGT continues Saturdays on ITV.

Ant and Dec return to present the new series. As always they will be ready to cheer on performers as they head out to face the panel and live audience.

Making up the panel this series features David Walliams, Simon Cowell, Amanda Holden and Alesha Dixon.

One of the acts this weekend is 34-year-old Suzi Wild from London who performs comedy impressions of the Queen, Janet Street-Porter, Lorraine, Gemma Collins and Kirstie Allsop.

You can watch a first look at the audition below...

Another act hoping to impress the panel this weekend is Born To Perform, a dance group for people with disabilities from Northampton.

They perform to Hairspray hit You Can't Stop The Beat - check out a preview of their audition in the video below!

As ever, acts will need three or more yeses from the panel to get a place in the next round where they could make the live stages.

Back once again is the golden buzzer which sees five performers straight into the live stages.

Currently, Simon Cowell and Amanda Holden have both chosen their golden buzzer acts leaving three more chances up for the grabs.

BGT2022 continues on Saturday night on ITV.

Contestants are hoping to win a big cash prize and the chance to perform to royalty at the prestigious Royal Variety Performance.

But who will follow after the previous series' winner Jon Courtenay and win the public vote to be crowned 2022 BGT champion?

Britain's Got Talent continues this Saturday, 8PM on ITV