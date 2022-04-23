Britain's Got Talent 2022 spoilers: Meet tonight's contestants in next auditions

Britain's Got Talent is back tonight with its latest audition episode - here's a first look at the acts.
The 2022 series of BGT continues on Saturday night on ITV and ITV Hub.
Ant and Dec return to host the 2022 series. They'll be on hand to cheer and console hopefuls as they ready to face the panel made up of Simon Cowell, Alesha Dixon, Amanda Holden and David Walliams.
In the competition performers will be wanting three or more yeses from the panel to get through to the next round where they could make the live shows.
Alternatively, five select acts can get the golden buzzer straight through to the live stages.
Meet those performing for the judges tonight below!
Suzi Wild
34-year-old Suzi Wild from London performs comedy impressions of the Queen, Janet Street-Porter, Lorraine, Gemma Collins and Kirstie Allsop
Andrew Basso
Daredevil magician Andrew Basso takes on Harry Houdini's most dangerous and difficult stunt... The Water Torture Cell!
Hammerhand
Hammerhand attempts to break the Guinness World Record for most coconuts smashed with one hand in one minute, with the current record 121.
Born to Perform
Born To Perform are a dance group for people with disabilities from Northampton. They perform to Hairspray hit You Can't Stop The Beat.
London Community Gospel Choir
The London Community Gospel Choir put on a special musical performance of Love Train by The O'Jays and Anytime You Need a Friend by Mariah Carey for the judges.
Pocket Rockets
Dance group Pocket Rockets from Sunderland perform a high energy routine for the panel.
Mel Day
77-year-old singer Mel Day performs Land of 1000 Dances.
Mary P
Entertainer Bethan Marshall performs My Humps by Fergie and Boys by Lizzo - in the style of Mary Poppins.
Brian & Krysstal
Comedy duo Brian & Krysstal perform a musical medley in which Krysstal plays multiple instruments.
Bin Busker
Outdoor activities teacher Charlie Cavey gives a musical performance - from inside a bin.
Britain's Got Talent airs on Saturday nights on ITV
You can watch episodes and catch up with the series online via the ITV Hub.