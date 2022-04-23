Britain's Got Talent 2022 spoilers: Meet tonight's contestants in next auditions

Britain's Got Talent is back tonight with its latest audition episode - here's a first look at the acts.

The 2022 series of BGT continues on Saturday night on ITV and ITV Hub.

Ant and Dec return to host the 2022 series. They'll be on hand to cheer and console hopefuls as they ready to face the panel made up of Simon Cowell, Alesha Dixon, Amanda Holden and David Walliams.

In the competition performers will be wanting three or more yeses from the panel to get through to the next round where they could make the live shows.

Alternatively, five select acts can get the golden buzzer straight through to the live stages.

Meet those performing for the judges tonight below!

Suzi Wild

34-year-old Suzi Wild from London performs comedy impressions of the Queen, Janet Street-Porter, Lorraine, Gemma Collins and Kirstie Allsop

Britain's Got Talent: SR15: Ep3 on ITV and ITV Hub. Pictured: Suzi Wild. ©Syco/Thames

Andrew Basso

Daredevil magician Andrew Basso takes on Harry Houdini's most dangerous and difficult stunt... The Water Torture Cell!

Britain's Got Talent: SR15: Ep3 on ITV and ITV Hub. Pictured: Andrew Basso. ©Syco/Thames

Hammerhand

Hammerhand attempts to break the Guinness World Record for most coconuts smashed with one hand in one minute, with the current record 121.

Britain's Got Talent: SR15: Ep3 on ITV and ITV Hub. Pictured: Hammerhand. ©Syco/Thames

Born to Perform

Born To Perform are a dance group for people with disabilities from Northampton. They perform to Hairspray hit You Can't Stop The Beat.

Britain's Got Talent: SR15: Ep3 on ITV and ITV Hub. Pictured: Born to Perform. ©Syco/Thames

London Community Gospel Choir

The London Community Gospel Choir put on a special musical performance of Love Train by The O'Jays and Anytime You Need a Friend by Mariah Carey for the judges.

Britain's Got Talent: SR15: Ep3 on ITV and ITV Hub. Pictured: London Community Gospel Choir. ©Syco/Thames

Pocket Rockets

Dance group Pocket Rockets from Sunderland perform a high energy routine for the panel.

Britain's Got Talent: SR15: Ep3 on ITV and ITV Hub. Pictured: Pocket Rockets. ©Syco/Thames

Mel Day

77-year-old singer Mel Day performs Land of 1000 Dances.

Britain's Got Talent: SR15: Ep3 on ITV and ITV Hub. Pictured: Mel Day .©Syco/Thames

Mary P

Entertainer Bethan Marshall performs My Humps by Fergie and Boys by Lizzo - in the style of Mary Poppins.

Britain's Got Talent: SR15: Ep3 on ITV and ITV Hub. Pictured: Mary P. ©Syco/Thames

Brian & Krysstal

Comedy duo Brian & Krysstal perform a musical medley in which Krysstal plays multiple instruments.

Britain's Got Talent: SR15: Ep3 on ITV and ITV Hub. Pictured: Brian & Krysstal. ©Syco/Thames

Bin Busker

Outdoor activities teacher Charlie Cavey gives a musical performance - from inside a bin.

Britain's Got Talent: SR15: Ep3 on ITV and ITV Hub. Pictured: Bin Busker. ©Syco/Thames

Britain's Got Talent airs on Saturday nights on ITV

You can watch episodes and catch up with the series online via the ITV Hub.