The Great British Bake Off for SU2C S5 EP5: Matt, Noel, Prue and Paul with Ellie, Sophie, Tracy-Ann and Mawaan

Here are the celebrities on the line up of tonight's The Great British Celebrity Bake Off (19 April) 31 on Channel 4.

Back with five episodes for Stand Up To Cancer, The Celebrity Bake Off is back on telly this evening at 8PM on Channel 4.

In each episode four famous faces join the Bake Off tent all hoping to win over judges Paul Hollywood and Prue Leith with their baking skills - but only one celebrity in each episode will be awarded with the coveted star baker apron.

This time the celebrities joining the Bake Off tent with presenters Matt Lucas and Noel Fielding are pop superstar Ellie Goulding, comedian Mawaan Rizwan, TV presenter and disability advocate Sophie Morgan and actor Tracey-Ann Oberman.

The famous bakers will tackle a trio of challenges set by judges Paul Hollywood and Prue Leith.

They'll face marble cake in the Signature and jam roly-poly in the Technical, before making a showstopping biscuit portrait in honour of their own celebrity hero.

As always, Prue and Paul rate all the creations before deciding this week's star baker.

The all star bakers are standing up to the challenges, and to cancer, and inspiring viewers to do the same.

The Great British Bake Off's celebrity specials for Stand Up To Cancer return Tuesdays at 8PM on Channel 4.

This is the fifth and final episode of the 2022 series.

Other celebrities taking part in 2022 show were broadcaster Clara Amfo, Bake Off host Matt Lucas, international broadcaster Annie Mac, Strictly judge Motsi Mabuse, choirmaster and broadcaster Gareth Malone, presenter Laura Whitmore, TV presenter Emma Willis and actress Katherine Kelly.

Also appearing were comedian and musician Yung Filly, comedian and creator of Taskmaster Alex Horne, comedian TV presenter Ruby Wax, actor Blake Harrison, award-winning comedian and podcaster Ed Gamble, singer-songwriter Example, actor and children's author Ben Miller and Olympic champion Sir Mo Farah

You can catch up on past episodes and series via Channel 4's All 4 platform here.

Meanwhile you can donate at channel4.com/su2c or sign up to fundraise at standuptocancer.org.uk 100% of your donation goes to Cancer Research UK in support of the Stand Up To Cancer campaign.

The Great British Bake Off's main show will return for a brand new series on Channel 4 later this year.