Amanda Holden says no one can replace her on Britain's Got Talent

Amanda Holden says that no one can replace her on Britain's Got Talent.

Amanda has been a judge on every series of the ITV show since its inception in 2007.

And as she returns to the panel for a fifteenth year, Amanda thinks she's become an irreplaceable part of the show.

Speaking to the Daily Star on Sunday, Amanda responded when asked who could take her seat: "No one. They can just go down to a three!"

Referring to medical complications during the birth of her daughter in 2012, she added: "Don’t forget, I came out of a coma to go back on to Britain’s Got Talent. There’s no one who is taking my seat!"

Amanda joins David Walliams, Simon Cowell and Alesha Dixon on the panel this year - the tenth year they've been together.

"It’s pretty incredible achievement, especially in today’s TV climate – for the same group of people to work together on the same show for so long and not fall out or be replaced!" Amanda said.

Britain's Got Talent 2022 launched on Saturday and Sunday night with its first round of auditions.

Amanda became the first judge to hit the golden buzzer this year for singer Loren Allred in the opening episode.

The singer from Brooklyn, USA provided the singing voice for Jenny Lind in the film, recording the vocals for the movie's big ballad Never Enough.

Taking to the stage on Britain's Got Talent on Saturday, Loren stepped into the spotlight for herself to sing the song with Amanda Holden immediately hitting the golden buzzer.

"That was just unbelievable, it was brilliant," Amanda said after Loren's audition. "I am absolutely shaking I can't believe I've had this incredible opportunity to get you your moment to shine."

As ever, the hopefuls are competing to win a the chance to perform to royalty at the prestigious Royal Variety Performance and a huge cash prize

Who will follow after last series' victor Jon Courtenay and win over the public to be crowned 2022 Britain's Got Talent champion?

Britain's Got Talent continues Saturday nights on ITV.