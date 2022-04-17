Britain's Got Talent comic Axel Blake gets golden buzzer from Simon Cowell

Britain's Got Talent: SR15: Ep2 on ITV and ITV Hub. Pictured: Axel Blake. ©Syco/Thames

Comedian Axel Blake won the latest golden buzzer of Britain's Got Talent 2022 this weekend.

The ITV talent show is back with its new series, hosted by Ant & Dec.

They're joined by returning judges Alesha Dixon, David Walliams, Simon Cowell and Amanda Holden.

In the latest episode on Sunday night, 33-year-old property maintenance manager Axel Blake took to the stage with his stand up comedy act.

Axel had the judges in stitches with jokes about the tube, relationships and the pandemic.

Following the routine, David commented: "A comedy superstar is born tonight on that stage. So funny, you made it all seem so effortless.

"You've a wonderful, so likeable personality. And everything you said was so brilliantly funny and original. I loved it."

Simon said: "Super confident, I know it's a bit of a cliche but after what everyone has gone through over the past couple of years, boy we needed this show back on air and we needed acts like you..."

The music mogul then slammed the golden buzzer, sending Axel straight through to the live shows.

"We needed you, absolutely brilliant, thank you" Simon told Axel on stage.

Axel is the second golden buzzer of this year's series alongside singer Loren Allred.

Loren won the golden buzzer from Amanda Holden in the first episode after singing Never Enough from The Greatest Showman.

They'll both now compete in the live semi-finals later this year for the public's vote.

The contestants are going head to head to win a spot on the Royal Variety Performance and a £250,000 prize

Who will follow the previous series' winner Jon Courtenay and win over viewers to be crowned 2022 Britain's Got Talent champion?

Britain's Got Talent airs Saturdays on ITV and ITV Hub.