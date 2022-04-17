Britain's Got Talent: SR15: Ep2 on ITV and ITV Hub. Pictured: Tom Ball. ©Syco/Thames

A school teacher stunned the Britain's Got Talent judges with his voice in the latest episode of the new series.

BGT 2022 continued Sunday night on ITV with its second round of auditions.

Advertisements

One of the acts we met was 23-year-old secondary school teacher Tom Ball from West Sussex.

After joking about being compared to Michael Ball, he went on to shock the judges as he performed Writing’s on the Wall by Sam Smith.

Amanda Holden reacted: "Who knew what a powerhouse you were?! That was an exceptional audition. One of the best singers we've had in the last sixteen years."

Alesha Dixon added: "I really felt moved by that vocal and that performance. It was really, really special. It made for the perfect audition."

Meanwhile, Simon enthused: "There's lots and lots of good singers out there, I believe your personality plays a huge part in these auditions and there's something very likeable about you.

"I don't think there's a single person in this room who wanted you to fail."

Advertisements

And David Walliams commented: "You never forget a good teacher, how lucky your kids are to have you teaching them."

With four yeses, Tom sailed through to the next round of the competition.

You can watch his audition in the video below!

More contestants in Sunday's show included five-piece band Rockstar Weekend, dance group IMD Legion, dog act Amber & Nymeria and stand up comic Axel Blake.

As usual acts need at least three or more yeses from the panel to get a spot in the next round where they could make the live shows.

Alternatively, five lucky hopefuls will get awarded the golden buzzer straight through to the live shows.

So far this series, Amanda Holden and Simon Cowell have both hit the golden buzzer leaving three more chances available.

The new series of BGT continues on Saturday night on ITV and ITV Hub.

Advertisements

As usual performers are competing to win a cash prize and a place on the bill of the Royal Variety Performance.

Britain's Got Talent returns Saturday, 23 April at 8PM on ITV.